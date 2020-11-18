Peru is the Guest Country of Honor at ‘Asia Fruit Logistica ON 2020’

Peru will once again be the Official Partner Country at the virtual edition of the ‘Asia Fruit Logistica ON’ fresh food trade fair, considered to be the most important fair of its kind in Asia, which takes place from 18 to 20 November, according to PROMPERÚ, the Peruvian Commission for the Promotion of Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ).

The Peruvian delegation’s challenge will be to reach both the retail industry and the final consumer, and to do so it will roll out a variety of promotional campaigns in conjunction with the sector’s brand names: ‘Super Foods Peru’, ‘Coffees from Peru’ and ‘Pisco, Spirit of Peru’, thus firmly positioning Peruvian products in consumers’ minds.

The planned activities will include showcooking sessions to promote Peruvian gastronomy along with its food sector, and demonstrations of pisco-based cocktails.

In addition, a strategic partnership will be closed between the Singapore firm KOL and the ‘Super Foods Peru’ brand to develop recipes that feature Peruvian foodstuffs, which will be promoted by influencers Fiona Loh and Jamie Yeo to give consumers a closer insight in to Peruvian products, to encourage them to try out new flavors and show them how to make exciting new dishes.

This campaign will be replicated with all the KOLs: Mr. Tao, Mr. Nhong, Mr. Fahsai Fitness Trainer, Mr. Phatsakorn, Dr. Aut, Mr. Prot, Mr. Boat and Mr. Mike in Thailand, and with KOLs Tan Chia Yong and Clarence Wong in Malaysia.