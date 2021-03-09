Peru Remains Top Player in Fresh Asparagus Market

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) reports a 3% increase in volume year-over-year for 2020 imports.  According to the United States Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service statistics, Peruvian asparagus imports have grown to over 206 million pounds in 2020.  Peru is ranked as one of the top 5 countries that make up the majority contribution of fresh asparagus consumption in the United States for 2020.

Fresh Asparagus 2020 Import Landscape (Top 5)
CountryQuantity (lbs)YOY Variance
Mexico375,302,6093%
Peru206,479,4433%
Canada2,840,876-38%
Ecuador1,126,121125%
China143,520                     —
Import Total586,020,4392%

As a principal contributor to the United States fresh asparagus consumption market, Peru has maintained consistent quality supply to retailers on a year-round basis.  Walter Yager of Alpine Fresh, Doral, Florida and Co-Chairman of PAIA reports, “Peru continues to be a vital supplier to United States retailers.  Our late spring and into summer supplies look to be exceptional and U.S. retailers can count on Peru to continue that steady supply of fresh asparagus throughout 2021.”

USDA, Foreign Agriculture Service also reports that the import totals for fresh asparagus have increased by 2% in 2020.   USDA statistics report a consistent incline since 2017: 

USDA / Foreign Agricultural Service / Quantity

Pounds2017201820192020
Import Totals502,407,040567,969,057572,026,817586,020,439
Peru173,961,914199,766,146201,208,851206,479,443

According to USDA Foreign Agriculture Service, values also have a reported increase for Peruvian imports. 

                   USDA / Foreign Agricultural Service / Value                                        

In Thousands $201820192020
Peru$239,105$252,573$261,395

Peru continues to be a significant contributor to trade with the United States and represents more than 40% of all asparagus import values. Jay Rodriguez of Crystal Valley Foods, Miami, Florida and Co-Chairman of PAIA states, “Peru has a 30 year trade partnership with the United States, both countries have benefited from successful exports and imports.  Peru continues to expand its agricultural product offerings thus making them even more attractive to United States retailers.” 

The association plans to focus even greater efforts in 2021 on spreading the positive word to trade press, supermarkets and consumers concerning the benefits of fresh asparagus. The association anticipates increasing consumption and demand for fresh asparagus in 2021 through articles, advertisements, direct-communication, and trade show participation,

PAIA Mission Statement:

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) is an organization of US companies involved in the trade of importing fresh Peruvian asparagus within North America.  We are committed to improving the process and present a united forum through which dialogue and progress is achieved.  We represent the industry to the trade and focus on issues of political and logistical importance. 

