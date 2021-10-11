Peru, the World’s Gastronomic Pantry Is Attending Fruit Attraction 2021

LIMA, Peru-From October 5th to 7th, one of the most important fairs in the agricultural sector, Fruit Attraction, returns in its in-person format and Peru will be part of this edition, as detailed by the Promotion Commission of Peru for exports and tourism – PROMPERÚ.

The delegation will consist of 16 co-displayers and fruit and vegetable guilds seeking to boost exports in the European market. In addition to the institutional presentation, it is estimated that another 30 Peruvian companies, between exporters and suppliers of services in the sector, will visit the fair.

Fruit Attraction will bring together the whole fruit and vegetable community in one place and the star product of this edition is the avocado. Peru is recognized as the second largest exporter of avocados to the world, and it is the main supplier of the Hass variety in Europe.

For this edition, Peru will participate in a series of spaces, such as the Chef’s Factory, where avocado and chili-based recipes will be shown. The presentation will be run by Peruvian chef Miguel Ángel Valdiviezo and chili expert Anilú Cigueñas; as well as a buyer’s program, which will encourage European companies to get to know the Peruvian offer.

The South American country will participate in the virtual platform Fruit Attraction LIVE Connect, one of the major novelties of this edition, which will run for one year to boost visibility, brand recognition and the opportunity to network, as well as provide access to specialized content, etc.

The Peruvian avocado at Fruit Attraction

The growing of avocado in Peru takes place on the country’s coast, with La Libertad being the main producing region; however, international supply has been incorporated, in an organized and sustainable manner, with high-quality avocado, in regions in the center and south of the country: Apurímac, Ayacucho, Cusco, Huancavelica and Junín.

Avocado was the main product of non-traditional Peruvian agro-export supplies in the first half of 2021. In 2020, The Netherlands was the main destination for Peruvian shipments of this superfood in the world, followed by the USA and Spain.

In addition to avocado, other products prioritized in this edition of the trade show will be mango, asparagus, grapes, cranberries, organic bananas, pomegranate, onion and ginger.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.