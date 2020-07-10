Peruvian Asparagus Importer’s Association 2019/2020 Fresh Asparagus Statistics, Trends and Demographics Report

The Peruvian Asparagus Importer’s Association (PAIA) has developed their 2019/2020 Fresh Asparagus Statistics, Trends and Demographics Report. “The Fresh Asparagus report is ESSENTIAL information for retailers to increase their sales of fresh asparagus for today and the remainder of the year,” states Priscilla Lleras-Bush, PAIA Coordinator.

United States imports of fresh asparagus volumes have increased by 18% from 2016 to 2019. According to the USDA, Foreign Trade Statistics data recorded in 2019, the United States imported more than 572 million pounds of fresh-market asparagus, which equates to a 4.1 million pound import increase 2018 over 2019.

“Peru is a leading import source for fresh market asparagus in the United States,” states Walter Yager, CEO Alpine Fresh, Miami, Florida and Co-Chairman of PAIA. Yager adds, “U.S. retailers have recognized the advantages of stocking Peruvian asparagus on their shelves which have resulted in maintaining fresh asparagus sales year round.”

PAIA importers continue to work with their customers in an effort to strategically promote the nutritional benefits, ease of preparation and convenience of fresh asparagus. Jay Rodriguez, CEO Crystal Valley Foods, Miami, Florida and Co-Chairman of PAIA states, “The 2019/2020 Report provides buying trends and key demographic information which point retailers to the dedicated buying consumers of fresh asparagus. Retailers can be confident to promote fresh asparagus year-round to increase sales.”

The Plan is available from any member of the Peruvian Asparagus Importer’s Association or by contacting their Coordinator, Priscilla Lleras-Bush, [email protected] 817-793-3133

The association will focus even greater efforts in 2020 on spreading the positive word to industry trade press, supermarkets and consumers concerning the benefits of fresh asparagus – through articles, advertisements, direct-communication, and trade show participation. The association anticipates increasing consumption and demand for fresh asparagus in 2020.