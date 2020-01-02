Peruvian Asparagus Importer’s Association Announces 2020-2021 Co-Chairmen

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) announces the election of the association Chairmen for 2020-2021. The chairmen are voted upon by Association Membership to a two year term. The Co-Chairmen were announced by Priscilla Lleras-Bush, PAIA Director at the Association Meeting – October 2019 in Anaheim, California. “The elected PAIA Co-Chairmen for the 2020-2021 term are Jay Rodriguez of Crystal Valley Foods, Miami, Florida and Walter Yager of Alpine Fresh, Doral, Florida,” she said. “These two gentlemen have close to a combined 60+ years’ experience within the international trade / agricultural sector. Their knowledge provides our asparagus association with the foresight that will propel the entire asparagus industry forward.”

Yager and Rodriguez have been consistent driven leaders of the asparagus industry and of PAIA. PAIA consists of 34 members – 23 key industry importers, focused on advancing and expanding market consumer demand and 11 industry service providers solely focused on streamlining service to the sector.

Rodriguez states, “Each member of PAIA contributes their knowledge, experience and specialized skills for the initiatives set forth by the association.” Yager adds, “PAIA companies believe in membership synergy, and they understand that synergy is the single component stimulus for the association to obtain industry goals.”

“PAIA has always been an association with its finger on the pulse of the asparagus industry,” says Lleras-Bush. “We have been focused on dedication, direction and increasing demand for asparagus. We will continue to work together with industry and agency to advance asparagus industry goals.”

The association plans to focus even greater efforts in 2020 on spreading the positive word to trade press, supermarkets and consumers concerning the benefits of fresh asparagus. PAIA’s Category Management Plan contains a wealth of information to help retail better analyze the fresh asparagus business. Retailers can contact any PAIA member to obtain a copy.

PAIA Mission Statement:

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) is an organization of US companies involved in the trade of importing fresh Peruvian asparagus within North America. We are committed to improving the process and present a united forum through which dialogue and progress is achieved. We represent the industry to the trade and focus on issues of political and logistical importance.