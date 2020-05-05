Peruvian Asparagus Importer’s Association Anticipates Peak Season

With the fresh Peruvian asparagus peak season upcoming, we have already started with a steady crop that will initiate creativity and freshness across the United States consumers’ shopping bags – whether consumers buy on-line or in-store. The fresh Peruvian asparagus season will actually peak August/September, in the meantime consumers can still buy Peruvian throughout the year.

Walter Yager, CEO of Alpine Fresh and PAIA Co-Chairman, states, “We are expecting consistent volumes of fresh asparagus throughout the summer and right through to the end of the year. Buyers and consumers can count on the freshest product to be imported from Peru for the United States.”

The PAIA website consists of a directory of quality importers of fresh quality Peruvian asparagus. The association represents 95 percent of the top importers and producers of the asparagus industry. The PAIA members are prominent companies dedicated to improving the process of producing and delivering fresh asparagus to the United States consumers.

Jay Rodriguez, CEO of Crystal Valley Foods and PAIA Co-Chairman, says “PAIA membership companies are the authorities in asparagus. These men and women have the expertise of decades of knowledge and can guide and provide buyers, retailers with the information, statistics and tips to assist in selling more asparagus.”

The PAIA website is also a vehicle that offers information (In the News) for retailers such as buying trends and highlights demographics to assist retailers in offering and selling a healthy and nutritious vegetable for United States consumers year round.

The association plans to focus even greater efforts in 2020 on spreading the positive word to trade press, supermarkets and consumers concerning the benefits of fresh asparagus. PAIA’s Category Management Plan contains a wealth of information to help retail better analyze the fresh asparagus business. Retailers can obtain a copy from the association website.

PAIA Mission Statement: The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) is an organization of US companies involved in the trade of importing fresh Peruvian asparagus within North America. We are committed to improving the process and present a united forum through which dialogue and progress is achieved. We represent the industry to the trade and focus on issues of political and logistical importance.