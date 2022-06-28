Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association Issues 2021/2022 Fresh Asparagus Statistics, Category Trends and Demographics Report

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) has released its 2021/2022 Fresh Asparagus Statistics, Category Trends and Demographics Report. “PAIA encourages retailers to take advantage of the expected increase of consumer consumption in the Northeast Region,” says Priscilla Lleras-Bush of PAIA. “According to Fresh Trends 2022, the Northeast region has a five percent potential increase from 27% in 2021 to 32% in 2022. That creates reason for additional retail promotions with cross merchandising and value-added sales that will result in extra retail sales.”

The U.S. Department of Commerce reported a 14% year over year volume increase of fresh market asparagus imports to the United States in 2021. With the two main source contributors being Peru and Mexico, the year over year volume increase for each country empowers importers to work closely with their retailer and foodservice customers to forecast and implement promotions year-round.

Fresh Asparagus 2021 Import Landscape Country Quantity (lbs) YOY Variance Mexico 434,139,136 16% Peru 224,871,286 9% World 665,176,532 14%

Walter Yager of Alpine Fresh and Co-Chairman of PAIA states, “Imported asparagus is a year-round commodity, and importers will continue to provide various buying options for their customers. Asparagus is a nutritional powerhouse with versatile preparation possibilities.”

“As an association, we are reaching out to consumer press to provide U.S. consumers with creative recipe ideas for fresh asparagus,” Yager adds.

As import volumes increase from major source areas, retailers will have expansive promotion potential. “The consistent and ample volume along with increasing consumer demand combined with health trends means significant opportunity for retailers to sell more asparagus this year,” says Jay Rodriguez of Crystal Valley Foods and Co-Chairman of PAIA. “The tools PAIA provides and the reliability of PAIA sources are here to support retail and foodservice customers in expanding the chance to sell more fresh asparagus.”

The association will focus even greater efforts in 2022 on spreading the positive word to industry trade press, retailers and consumers concerning the benefits of fresh asparagus. “We want to equip the entire industry with the type of information needed to sell more Peruvian asparagus, ” says Lleras-Bush. “Our goal is to inform and promote the trade.” says Lleras-Bush. “Retailers and other industry members can stay informed about what we’re doing by checking in with their PAIA-member suppliers.”

The 2021/2022 Fresh Asparagus Statistics, Category Trends and Demographics Report is available on the PAIA website at: peruvianasparagusimportersassociation.com