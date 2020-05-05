Peruvian Avocado Commission is Keeping a Superfood Safe in Time of Crisis

Washington D.C. – While the COVID-19 pandemic has put the world in crisis, Peruvian avocado producers are rising to the challenge of safely shipping up to 190 million pounds of Peruvian avocados to the United States from June through September. Avocados from Peru (AFP) is committed to providing high quality avocados to retailers across the U.S. while ensuring that one of the world’s most popular and beloved superfoods continues to be produced, packed and shipped using stringent safety measures. Commitment to the Highest Safety Measures

The Peruvian government has ensured that exports of its products to trading partners will comply with new COVID-19 safety regulations, and that essential personnel involved in the transport and handling of these exports will follow all necessary safety measures. Crops are being carefully handled through all stages of the supply chain using strict sanitary procedures mandated by Peruvian authorities.

“Although there were early disruptions to the international market and domestic operations, the impact on the industry’s exports has not been significant. Initially there was a slight slowdown in exports, but this was mostly due to market uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and to industry learning how best to implement new safety practices,” said Jose Antonio Castro, Chairman of the Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC). In the United States, the Peruvian avocado market has grown in recent years, with a majority of Peruvian avocados going to the Midwest and East Coast. Even with limitations due to COVID-19, Peru forecasts a 5 percent increase in 2020 exports over 2019.

“Peru continues to be a powerful player within the summer market, and as the demand for healthy foods like avocados continues to rise, AFP will make every effort to ensure consumer access to this iconic superfood, especially in stressful times like these,” said Xavier Equihua, President and CEO of PAC.

Broad Menu of Marketing Programs for Retailers

To be prepared whenever state and local stay-at-home orders begin to ease, AFP has developed a comprehensive menu of marketing strategies that retailers can easily implement using traditional and new media. These include the use of tagged TV spots on NBC, Hulu and Sling; eye-catching wrapped buses in major cities; instant rebate coupons and in-store merchandising, traditional and social media strategies, and assistance with flyer ads and home deliveries. The carefully curated programs are all aimed at assisting retailers during these challenging times.

A broad range of economic initiatives by the Peruvian government was cited by Bloomberg, as a “stimulus package that equals about 12% of its gross domestic product of Peru, the biggest in all of the Americas.” Those measures to ensure economic stability in the wake of COVID-19 were hailed as “nothing short of exceptional,” by PAC president Equihua, who added: “In the same vein, AFP is committed to assisting the heroes across the supply chain in any way possible, and providing healthy food options like Peruvian avocados to customers.”

About the Peruvian Avocado Commission

The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was established in 2010 to increase the consumption/demand for Avocados from Peru through advertising, retail promotion and public relations. The PAC’s promotional activities are conducted under the guidelines of the federal promotion program for Hass avocados, which is under the oversight of the USDA.Detailed information regarding these programs will be announced throughout the season. Avocados from Peru will be available in the U.S. from June through September. For more information about the PAC, please visit www.avocadosfromperu.com or email info@avocadosfromperu.com.