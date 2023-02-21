Pete Pappas & Sons Growing Organic Sales Team

Pete Pappas & Sons is thrilled to announce the arrival of Kevin Benson and James McKinnis, two industry veterans, joining their sales team. Kevin and Jamie are a dream-team duo in the rapidly growing organic sales division at Pete Pappas & Sons of Jessup, MD.

Kevin Benson, Organic Commodity Manager, brings new opportunity to PP&S and boasts three decades in fresh produce. Kevin specializes in organics and citrus sales and purchasing, making him a perfect sales fit for the flagship Pete’s Garden Organics line. He brings knowledge from his positions through the years spanning multiple departments, culminating in Director of Purchasing.

Kevin says, “I always had a lot of respect over the years for how the Pappas team took care of their customer needs. I am thrilled to be with a great group of people, and a well-run business!”

James McKinnis joined the team as a Sales Executive with over 20 years of industry experience in both Southern and Northeastern markets and specializing in organic fresh produce sales. Having grown up around farming and produce in Texas, he brings his lifelong passion for produce to PP&S. Jamie is “extremely happy to be working at a strong family owned and managed business like Pappas.”