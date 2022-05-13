Pete Pappas & Sons Joins US Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions

Jessup, MD – Pete Pappas & Sons Inc proudly announces acceptance to the EPA/USDA Food Loss and Waste Champions 2030 program through a commitment to track, report and reduce food waste.

“As a produce grower, manufacturer and wholesaler, food waste is the single largest waste category at our Maryland facility. We combat food loss and waste daily and work closely with local nonprofits, farms and composting facilities to ensure that food from our facility never ends up in a landfill. Our diversion protocols are flourishing and making a huge difference for us” said Helen Pappas, Director of Marketing and Sustainability.

Last year the company successfully diverted a staggering >3,000.000lbs of food waste into alternative waste streams instead of landfills. They joined this notable program in order to set an example to combat food waste within the food industry for years to come.

“At Pete Pappas & Sons we see sustainability as an opportunity to take a comprehensive look and create operational efficiencies, combat food waste and lessen our environmental footprint.” said Paul Pappas, President.

You can read their yearly Sustainability Review at www.petepappasinc.com/sustainability which includes such forward-thinking endeavors as their Sustainable Packaging Initiative, minimal waste goals and an emphasis on organic packaged product and agriculture.

More information on the USDA/EPA Food Loss and Waste Champions program here: https://www.usda.gov/foodlossandwaste/champions

About Pete Pappas & Sons Inc

Pete Pappas & Sons Inc is a 4th generation family-owned and operated premium produce supplier celebrating 80 years in business in 2022. They grow, pack, ship and distribute conventional and organic fruits and vegetables under the flagship Patricia Brand and Pete’s Garden Organic labels.