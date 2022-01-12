Pete Pappas & Sons Welcomes Mark Pitts as General Manager

Pete Pappas & Sons Inc, welcomes Mark Pitts as General Manager.

As General Manager he will oversee daily operations with his forward-thinking approach to continue the substantial progression of the business in recent years. Mark brings decades of experience in the food industry and built extensive knowledge in operations and distribution at C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Mark says “As the newest member of the Pete Pappas team, I will bring collaborative leadership and experience in end-to-end supply chain to support the amazing growth potential of the organization. Two of my goals are to focus on innovation and culture to withstand the headwinds that our industry faces today and thrive in our bright future.”

The Pappas family is thrilled with Mark joining their leadership team. Paul Pappas says “Our organization will flourish under Mark’s expertise, which creates a synergy with our leadership team and brings another face of leadership to our growing employee base.”

Pete Pappas & Sons Inc celebrates their 80th year in business in 2022 and is a wholesale produce supplier, grower, shipper and distributor in Jessup Maryland with farming operations in Tennessee.