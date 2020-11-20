Peter Quiring Receives OPMA’s Cory Clack-Streef Produce Person of the Year Award

Leamington, ON – Nature Fresh Farms is proud to announce that their President and Founder, Peter Quiring, is the recipient of the OPMA’s Cory Clack-Streef Produce Person of the Year Award.

According to OPMA’s website the award is given to an individual that has demonstrated on a regular basis for the last year, untiring efforts to improve the quality, distribution or consumption of fruits and vegetables marketed within or outside the province of Ontario through innovation, cooperation and hard work.

“I am so proud to have won this award,” shared Peter Quiring. “However, I consider that Nature Fresh Farms won this award – not just myself. There are a lot of people here working hard everyday to bring quality, fresh produce to the table of North Americans.”

Having been a very difficult year for the entire agriculture community, Peter took incredible efforts to help ease rising tensions towards the agricultural industry during the onset of the pandemic. Peter offered full transparency into Nature Fresh Farms operations during their asymptomatic outbreak, sharing not only the company’s experience, but also some insight on the obstacles many farmers and greenhouse growers have been experiencing. Through his innovation, collaboration and superior leadership, Peter has shown a true commitment to the industry.

Every November, four prestigious awards are presented at the OPMA Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony. However, this year the award was announced during OPMA’s first-ever virtual Gala on November 19th. Congratulations to Peter for earning this recognition.

About Nature Fresh Farms –

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Queretaro, Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.