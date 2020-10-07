Pete’s Hires Jeff Mendelsohn as Foodservice Sales Manager

CARPINTERIA, CA – Pete’s, a produce company specializing in hydroponically grown lettuce and cress varieties available across the nation, has hired Jeff Mendelsohn as Foodservice Sales Manager.

Mendelsohn brings with him nearly fifteen years of sales experience and holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

In his role prior to joining Pete’s, Mendelsohn served as a National Account Manager for Taylor Farms California, handling business development of large Foodservice Operators and Distributors.

“After twelve years with Taylor Farms, I’m absolutely thrilled to take on a larger role with a smaller, upwardly mobile company like Pete’s,” said Mendelsohn. “During my career at Taylor Farms, I was fortunate to learn a great deal about the produce world from industry leading professionals and am eager to leverage my experience as well as the relationships I was able to cultivate as I embark on this new journey.”

In this new Foodservice Sales Manager role at Pete’s, Mendelsohn will primarily be responsible for the management of existing foodservice accounts as well as growing the channel through the development of new foodservice business relationships.

“As we continue to grow and expand as a company, it is imperative that we hire top candidates that have a proven track record in delivering,” said Brian Cook, CEO for Pete’s. “Given Jeff’s background, tenure and success in his previous roles, I have no doubt that he is just the person to help take our foodservice business to the next level.”

Mendelsohn will be based in Salinas, CA where he resides with his three children. Mendelsohn will be traveling between Carpinteria, Oxnard and Salinas several times a month beginning in October.

About Pete’s

Founded in 1970 under the name Hollandia Produce, Pete’s is the employee-owned and operated leader in hydroponically grown lettuce and cress, using up to 90% less land and water than traditional growers. Every product from Pete’s is grown in state-of-the-art greenhouses where light, temperature, humidity and nutrients are controlled, which increases crop yields and allows for year-round availability.