Phoenix Media Network Adds 2 Produce Industry Leaders to Events, Sales Teams

Boca Raton, Fla — Phoenix Media Network Inc., which boasts an expansive portfolio of events and publications including Produce Business magazine and PerishableNews.com, named Jessie Gunn as Trade Show and Events Director for The New York Produce Show and Conference. The company also hired Carlos Sanchez as Account Executive to help lead sales across the southern United States.

Gunn will lead all planning and marketing initiatives for the conference, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary in Manhattan on Dec. 2-4. The New York show, one of the premier networking events in fresh produce, is expecting thousands of attendees and exhibitors to converge on the Javits Center and Sheraton New York Times Square as the city celebrates its annual tree lighting at Rockefeller Center.

“We are thrilled to have Jessie and Carlos on our team, both proven leaders in their realms in fresh produce,” says Ken Whitacre, chief executive and co-founder of Phoenix Media Network. “We have an outstanding educational lineup and numerous receptions in the works for the New York show and are refreshing our overall portfolio to heighten experiences for produce buyers and sellers. They will both be instrumental in continuing that momentum.”

Gunn has directed marketing and business growth at her company Dohi for more than 18 years. She was previously VP of marketing and events at Farm Journal, helping to elevate the company’s Global Organic Produce Expo (GOPEX) as well as the West Coast Produce Expo. Gunn also spent five years as VP of Marketing for Wholesum and seven years as Events, Promotions and Marketing Director at Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

In her new role, she will co-lead the formulation of high-level event strategies for the New York Produce Show, including working closely with exhibitors, managing operations, and providing support on marketing, branding, social media and education initiatives.

“Jessie’s event experience, marketing skills and creative vision no doubt will help us strengthen the New York show,” says Chris Burt, Director of Editorial and Content Strategy at Phoenix Media. “She is a dynamic and personable leader who understands the intricacies of fresh produce. We are proud to welcome her to our team as we grow for the future.”

Prior to joining Phoenix Media, Sanchez spent more than nine years as a field and service representative at Blue Book Services, Inc., including having a front-facing presence at most produce industry events. Like Gunn, he will not only be making connections with exhibitors and sponsors, but also promoting Produce Business, which is celebrating its 40thanniversary of publishing this year.

“I have participated in the New York Show several times and I enjoy it very much because there’s so much energy and excitement and plenty of large-scale buyers,” says Sanchez. “Produce is a fascinating industry, and it is always evolving. No day is equal to the next. Everyone has always respected and praised Produce Business, which has a very important and noble cause: It’s dedicated to increasing produce consumption.”

Added Jim Bartelson, Senior Vice President for Phoenix Media Network, “Carlos brings extensive fresh produce industry experience and deep knowledge of print, digital, and tradeshow marketing. Clients value his creative energy in helping to bring their promotional campaigns to life.”

ABOUT PHOENIX MEDIA NETWORK. INC.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Phoenix Media Network has provided industry-leading insight across the fresh food and perishables industry for nearly four decades. Founded by the late Jim Prevor and Ken Whitacre, and borne from a multi-generational business on the Hunts Point Terminal Market in the Bronx, NY, Phoenix Media has grown exponentially since 1985.

It boasts The New York Produce Show and Conference, as well as supporting print and digital publications, including Produce Business, Deli Business, Cheese Connoisseur and PerishableNews.com. Phoenix’s four pillars remain strong: to initiate industry improvement; to elevate and modernize the industry; to help promote and foster discussions on marketing, merchandising, management and procurement; and to boldly tell the truth.