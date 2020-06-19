Pilot Training on the Best Practices Guide for the Growing and Handling of Mexican Papaya a Success; Virtual Training Schedule Announced

Mission, Texas: A select group of papaya growers successfully completed the pilot training for the Food Safety Best Practices Guide for the Growing and Handling of Mexican Papaya on June 17, 2020. FoodSafety CTS developed the online training material along with the support and review by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) and the ProExport Papaya grower association in Mexico. Training is now open to the public beginning June 26 through July 7, right on-time to prepare for the coming papaya season.

“Just as the papayas we consume were planted, watered and cared for over time, now, witnessing the fruition of these trainings validates the hard work and many hours poured into the development and dedication of this platform to provide a safer papaya for North American consumers,” said Dante Galeazzi, President and CEO of TIPA. “We are excited to announce Virtual Training Courses are now open for registration.”

Targeted for the growers and handlers of Mexican papayas, this training aims to bring the entire industry up to a higher base-line for food safety and minimize the potential of a future outbreak. The trainings and the training material will be in Spanish and hosted online for at least the first three months, due to the current pandemic and health & safety reasons. Current dates set for the online training are as follows: June 26, 29 & 30, and July 1, 2, 3, 6 & 7. These 8 classes are just the beginning and more classes will be offered as demand merits. Registration for each class closes 5 days before the class.

The cost is $100 per person ($97 for course costs, $3 for payment processing). Classes have a minimum of 15 people and a maximum of 25 people. Participants will receive a training manual/workbook and a certificate upon successful completion of the course. The course takes 8 hours, and is 100% online but it is taught in a live-format with an instructor and 2 assistant instructors.

Registration link here: http://www.foodsafetycts.com/papaya

For inquires on these classes, contact Food Safety CTS at papaya@foodsafetycts.com or call US: (864) 633-6325 or Mexico 614-112-2190

To download the “Food Safety Best Practices Guide for the Growing & Handling of Mexican Papaya, First Edition,” for FREE visit the following links for English or Spanish.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the nearly $8 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.

About the FoodSafety CTS

Alimentos y Nutricion (Chihuahua, MX) and Food Safety Consulting & Training Solutions, LLC (El Paso, TX) develop customized food safety and training solutions for produce farms, packinghouses and warehouse distributors including e-learning programs.