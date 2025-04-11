Pistachio is the Flavor of 2025 — and We Have a Viral TikTok Trend to Thank

April 10, 2025

The Dubai chocolate bar might have kicked things off, but this trending flavor shows no signs of slowing down.

Roxana Saidi recalls how roasted pistachios and nougats were fixtures in wedding menus and other gatherings of her Persian family. These memories inspired her to create Táche, a line of plant-based milks and lattes made with pistachios. Sales for the brand have more than doubled in the past year. 

Saidi attributes the growth to various factors, but one notable influence is the ripple effect from the viral Dubai chocolate bar, which has become known for its creamy pistachio filling. “It’s created this zeitgeist around pistachios,” she says. 

The “Can’t Get Knafeh of It” bar from Dubai’s Fix Dessert Chocolatier also features shredded phyllo dough, or kataifi. It provides the hypnotic crunch highlighted in the ASMR TikTok video that helped to propel the chocolate bar to fame. Now Dubai chocolate-inspired goods are poised to take over the grocery aisle.

