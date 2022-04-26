Plastic Bank’s David Katz to Keynote OPS 2022

(MONTEREY, CA) Every year, more than eight million tons of plastic waste escapes into the world’s oceans, the equivalent of setting five garbage bags full of trash on every foot of coastline around the globe. What if there was a platform to stop ocean plastic and at the same time help alleviate poverty through a global recycling ecosystem?

That is the ambitious goal of Plastic Bank and its founder David Katz, who will offer a keynote presentation at OPS 2022, Empowering the World to Stop Ocean Plastic.

Katz will deliver a TedTalk style presentation on how Plastic Bank and the world’s most progressive companies are stewarding the collection of ocean-bound plastic waste and empowering communities to thrive. Plastic Bank allows people living in poverty to collect plastic and trade it in for material goods such as school tuition, medical insurance, internet access, and cooking fuel. The recycled plastic is reborn as Social Plastic™ feedstock and used in the production of products and packaging—thus helping create new life for old plastic.

As the founder and CEO of Plastic Bank, Katz has developed a global network of over 500 collection communities with more than 30,000 members that are transcending poverty by saving the ocean from plastic. Under his leadership, Katz has helped guide global partners like SC Johnson, Henkel, CooperVision, and more to stop billions of plastic bottles before they reach the ocean.

OPS 2022 is a two-day event specifically designed to bring together organic fresh produce growers, shippers, and processors with retail and buying organizations from across North America. The sixth annual event will be held July 13-14 at the Monterey Conference Center in Monterey, CA.

“We continue to learn about the small amount of plastic that is actually recycled across the globe and how much plastic winds up in the world’s oceans,” said Susan Canales, President of the Organic Produce Summit. “The work of Plastic Bank is helping to stop ocean plastic while reducing poverty by enabling the exchange of waste plastic for money, goods, and services. OPS attendees will learn about David’s work across the globe and how we can reduce our need for virgin plastic while creating lasting environmental, social, and economic impact.”

Katz’s humanitarian work has earned him international recognition, and he has been featured in hundreds of news and investigative articles, including BBC, CNN, Time Magazine, Forbes, Fast Company, Business Week, and National Geographic.

Katz’s keynote presentation is the second keynote announced for OPS 2022. John Ruane, senior vice president and chief omnichannel merchandising officer for The GIANT Company, will discuss The Growth of Omnichannel Merchandising That’s Driving Retail Salesand how consumers will spend more and become more loyal to a brand across all commerce channels with an effective omnichannel merchandising and marketing program.

In addition to the pair of keynote presentations, a series of educational sessions at OPS 2022 will focus on sustainability, the growing importance of CEA (controlled environment agriculture), regenerative organic agriculture, branded vs. private label organic offerings, and organics in an era of inflation and consumer purchasing behavior.

OPS 2022 will also include a selection of field tours for qualified retailers and buyers, a gala opening night reception, and a sold-out trade show floor featuring over 150 producers and processors of organic fresh produce from across North America and the globe.

Registration to attend OPS 2022 is available at www.organicproducesummit.com.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retail and buying organizations from across the globe.