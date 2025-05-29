Plentiful Cherries are on Top This Season 

Strong Cherry Season Provides Retailers a Sweet Sales Boost

Elgin, Minn. – Honeybear Brands, leading grower, marketer and developer of premium conventional and organic apples, pears and cherries, is about to fill store shelves with juicy, dark sweet and rainier cherries direct from the finest orchards in the Northwest. This growing season has produced an ample supply of the very popular fruit, and retailers are well positioned to offer shoppers summer promotions on their favorite healthy, seasonal sweet treats.

Growing districts continue to show good separation from the earliest pick to the latest, which provides a nice even spread for harvest of the northwest cherry crop. And thanks to its expanded packing capabilities, Honeybear can accommodate retailer packed-to-order configurations, delivering the freshest fruit possible at strong volumes.

“Again, this season, Honeybear Brands delivers on its promise of a premier cherry eating experience backed by a strong promotional campaign. Our cherry line in Pateros, WA coupled with the newly onboarded Starr Ranch facility in Wenatchee provides increased capacity and allows our retail partners to give a premium cherry eating experience to their shoppers,” said Chuck Sinks, vice president of sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “Cherry sales are critical for successful summertime produce sales, and we do everything we can to make sure retailers benefit from summer cherry sell through and produce department success.”

