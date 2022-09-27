Plenty Partners With Bristol Farms in SoCal Expansion

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & CARSON, Calif.- On the cusp of opening its Compton, California, farm, Plenty Unlimited Inc. is beginning its expansion to Southern California in partnership with Bristol Farms, the leading specialty gourmet grocer. Outside of local markets in the Compton community, Plenty leafy greens will be available in Southern California exclusively at Bristol Farms for the remainder of the year. This marks the first time Bristol Farms has carried indoor, vertically grown produce, furthering the grocer’s commitments to innovation and freshness.

“At Bristol Farms, we pride ourselves on being the go-to shop for the best tasting, freshest produce items on the market,” said Scott Wiggans, Produce Director for Bristol Farms. “Plenty is a great example of a mission-driven brand that is focused on unique agricultural innovation. This makes them a great fit for Bristol Farms. For the last 40 years, we have been leading the industry in providing our customers with the highest quality and most flavorful products available and we look forward to bringing local indoor vertical farming to our customers.”

Bristol Farms is offering its guests Plenty’s pesticide-free leafy greens, including Baby Arugula, Baby Kale, Crispy Lettuce and Mizuna Mix, a unique blend of baby bok choy and Japanese mustard greens. Plenty greens will be available at all Bristol Farms locations throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County and Santa Barbara County, including the new, 34,000-square-foot Bristol Farms Newfound Market in Irvine Spectrum Center. Shoppers can find Plenty greens in the packaged greens area of each store’s produce department starting today.

“We are excited to begin our expansion to Southern California and have Bristol Farms introduce Plenty’s delicious, pesticide-free produce to its shoppers,” said Dana Worth, SVP of Commercial at Plenty. “We can and will stabilize our food system with the help of committed partners like Bristol Farms and discerning consumers who take pride in what they eat.”

Plenty is the world’s most technologically advanced indoor farm. Its patented and patent-pending platform uses a fraction of the land and water to produce up to 350x more produce per acre than conventional farms. Plenty grows produce with peak-season flavor year-round by using its proprietary technology to create the ideal environment for each individual plant to thrive. Plenty greens available at Bristol Farms will initially come from its South San Francisco farm, but shift to local greens from Compton after its launch.

About Bristol Farms

For 40 years, Bristol Farms has been widely recognized as the leading gourmet grocer in Southern California. The 14-location grocer brings people together around cooking and sharing of delicious food through curated offerings that encourage discovery of new flavors and new brands, while also providing traditional grocery essentials in a beautiful environment. Bristol Farms Newfound Market is their newest concept – showcasing the finest ingredients with local and global offerings and an innovative dining experience, all in one place. Located in Irvine Spectrum, it includes a full-service Italian restaurant and six fast casual food venues, featuring local and globally inspired signature and seasonal dishes.

Bristol Farms is also known for its exemplary customer service which is reflected in their highly trained team members, apprenticeship programs, and internal education support for career advancement. For more information on Bristol Farms, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

About Plenty

Plenty is rewriting the rules of agriculture through its technology platform that can grow fresh produce anywhere in the world, year-round, with peak-season quality and up to 350x more yield per acre than conventional farms. Plenty’s proprietary approach preserves the world’s natural resources, makes fresh produce available to all communities and creates resilience in our food systems against weather, location, pests and climate. Plenty operates the largest of its kind indoor plant science research facility in Laramie, Wyoming, and is currently building the world’s most advanced, vertical, indoor farm in Compton, California, and the world’s largest indoor vertical farm campus near Richmond, Virginia. For more information, follow Plenty on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or LinkedIn, or visit www.plenty.ag.