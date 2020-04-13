PMA and iTradeNetwork Announce Partnership to Help Members Establish Trading Partnerships Amidst COVID-19

Newark, DE – Produce Marketing Association (PMA) and iTradeNetwork have announced a partnership that will make iTradeNetwork’s newly-created iTradeMarketplace free to PMA members for 6 months. iTradeMarketplace is a partner discovery, matching, and transacting service that provides opportunities for buyers, suppliers, and other organizations in the supply chain to connect and establish trading relationships.

“PMA is excited to continue our commitment to Members helping Members, particularly during this crisis. To reduce the hurdle of manual processing, iTradeNetwork is bringing our members an opportunity to do business while our traditional face-to-face connections are temporarily on hold. This service, called iTradeMarketplace, will help PMA members connect with others in the supply chain they might not usually do business with and keep fresh produce and floral products flowing to the consumer,” said PMA CEO, Cathy Burns.

PMA members who are looking to participate are invited to register on the iTradeMarketplace website where they can provide contact information and identify if they are looking to buy or sell products. iTradeNetwork will facilitate these connections with no charge for the first 6 months which will begin once the trading connection is enabled.

“Technology can be a powerful ally in times of crisis, and we are putting our platform to use in a different way that aims to help companies in the food supply chain navigate these uncertain times. The agility of iTradeMarketplace empowers participants to move at the speed of the crisis and respond to local, as well as global, food supply chain needs,” commented Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork.

For questions or further outreach, members can reach out via email at marketplace@itradenetwork.com.

About Produce Marketing Association

Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is the leading trade association representing companies from every segment of the global produce and floral supply chain. PMA helps members grow by providing connections that expand business opportunities and increase sales and consumption. For more information, visit www.pma.com.

About iTradeNetwork

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and the industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 8,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com.