PMA and United Fresh to Announce New Association Live

Newark, De. and Washington, D.C. – Chief executives representing the new association being formed by the Produce Marketing Association and United Fresh Produce Association, Cathy Burns and Tom Stenzel, will share an important update about the new organization on October 28, 2021. The announcement, which will be broadcast live, will include members of the new group’s Executive Committee. Industry media members are welcome for a live press conference following the update.

Burns and Stenzel will be joined by Executive Committee members Bruce Taylor of Taylor Farms; Laura Himes of Walmart; Danny Dumas of Courchesne Larose USA Inc.; Dwight Ferguson of California Agricultural Leadership Foundation; Patrick Vizzone of ANZ Banking; and Martha Hilton of Wegman’s. These leaders were previously announced as the executive officers of the new association.

“This new association will not simply be a combination of our two great associations,” said Stenzel. “The new association will be a needed evolution for our industry. We have been hard at work with our industry leaders to create a new association that grows prosperity for all and I am proud to join these officers to share our announcement with the industry and our members.”

The presentation will offer insight on how the new association will serve the industry, how to join the association and highly anticipated details like the name of the new association. Available via the PMA and United Fresh websites, the live broadcast will begin at 12:00 pm PST and 3:00pm EST and will allow all viewers to select a live subtitle translation in Spanish or Portuguese.

“The association exists for the members and because of our member volunteers,” said Burns. “It will be built on a foundation of strong volunteer leadership from across the supply chain and around the world. Our industry will have a role in many of the critical challenges facing the world in the years to come and, based on the work we’ve already done, I’m excited to create an extraordinary future for fresh produce and floral.”

Media members will receive an invitation to register for the press briefing component of the presentation. Any members of the media who would like to participate in this portion but does not receive an invitation can reach out to media@pma.com. All other participants can watch the broadcast live and can find the link on the PMA and United Fresh websites and social channels.

##

About Produce Marketing Association

Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is the leading trade association representing companies from every segment of the global produce and floral supply chain. PMA helps members grow by providing connections that expand business opportunities and increase sales and consumption. For more information, visit www.pma.com.

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.