PMA Announces In-Person Fresh Summit: We Will See You in New Orleans!

Newark, De. – Produce Marketing Association (PMA) has announced that Fresh Summit 2021 will take place, in-person, October 28-30, 2021 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. PMA will welcome the industry back to the event with a variety of safety protocols and modifications developed with guidance from public health authorities.

“We all had that moment in the last year when we knew that things would never be the same,” said PMA CEO, Cathy Burns. “I shared my belief I have no interest in going back to normal. I am much more interested in using this opportunity to create our ‘new extraordinary’. I look forward to welcoming the industry back in person to grow a healthier world, which is especially powerful and essential in these times.”

Fresh Summit 2021 will be the 72nd year for the event known for connections, rich content and the bustling expo. The show floor has seen the launch of new products, new flavors and transformative innovations. This year, while there will be new modifications to ensure safe and socially distanced interactions, the purpose and possibility of the show floor will be the same. PMA opened the booth application March 1 on www.freshsummit.com for all companies interested in exhibiting at Fresh Summit.

“We are grateful to have such engaged and invested partners who believe in the power of produce and floral,” said PMA’s Director of Events, Jamie Romano Hillegas. “Bringing people together to do business and explore new items, innovations and solutions is a highlight of the Fresh Summit experience. The industry has been resilient, and I know we’re all looking forward to coming together safely and feeling that buzz of the show floor.”

PMA is consulting global and local public health authorities and will develop guidelines and protocols based on this guidance. Some of the modifications that have already been made include strategies to control crowd density to enable safe, socially distanced interactions including expanded lounge sizes, adding and increasing the width of main aisles and more.

PMA has also shared that they are finalizing plans for the PMA Foodservice Conference that takes place at the end of July in Monterey.

All available updates, including the booth application, are shared on www.freshsummit.com and industry members are invited to check back regularly for updates to the planned event.

About Produce Marketing Association

Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is the leading trade association representing companies from every segment of the global produce and floral supply chain. PMA helps members grow by providing connections that expand business opportunities and increase sales and consumption. For more information, visit www.pma.com.