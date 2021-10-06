PMA Announces Online Fresh Ideas Showcase

Newark, De. – Produce Marketing Association has announced that an Online Fresh Ideas Showcase, where companies can share their innovative products and services, will be available for buyers to see the newest flavors and solutions.

“Each year countless products, services and innovations are launched,” said Director of Events at PMA, Jamie Romano Hillegas. “We know that our members have incredible stories to share and buyers across the industry want to see and hear them. We are excited to provide an opportunity for our members to show how they’re taking our industry to the next level.”

The 2021 Online Fresh Ideas Showcase will be a virtual destination featuring products, services and innovations viewable to all members of the industry including buyers. While any new product or service can be a part of the main showcase, there will be a variety of branded categories to highlight specific trends of interest to buyers:

Certified Organic

Floral

On-The-Go: for products/services that make it easier for consumers to eat healthier while on-the-go or at home

Packaging Innovations: for innovative packaging designs or sustainability efforts

Technology Innovations: for new approaches to tackling food waste, food safety, traceability, logistical challenges, and more

Those interested in participating can apply here by October 29. Participating companies will have individual company and product listings in the Showcase which will be promoted in dedicated buyer communications and through social media, press and upcoming Virtual Town Halls.

The Virtual Town Halls, to be held on November 10, 2021 and December 8, 2021, will invite a panel of buyers as they navigate and discuss the fresh ideas of most interest to them and their businesses. The first Virtual Town Hall will focus on buyers of produce and those looking for business solutions, and the second in December will feature a presentation on the “state of the floral industry” including a discussion from floral buyers on trends, changes to the floral department and “what’s next!”

The Virtual Town Halls will offer a rare insider look at the rationale driving buyers, how they search and select solutions for their company’s needs, and more insights on where they think the produce and floral industry needs to go to address consumer needs in the future.

To register for the Virtual Town Halls, interested attendees can sign up here for the series and will receive specific marketed descriptions closer to the date of the Buyer sessions.

About Produce Marketing Association

Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is the leading trade association representing companies from every segment of the global produce and floral supply chain. PMA helps members grow by providing connections that expand business opportunities and increase sales and consumption. For more information, visit www.pma.com.