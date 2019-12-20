PMA Creates New Member-Only Award to Recognize Innovation in Produce Marketing

Newark, Del. – Produce Marketing Association (PMA) has created a new member-only award to recognize and showcase innovative merchant strategies designed to drive produce consumption. The PMA Retail Award for excellence in merchant innovation is for a vice president or director, or equivalent position, in the global supermarket retail sector.

Retailers must be members of PMA to be eligible. Awards are possible in up to five tiered categories based on banner store count: one to 10 stores; 11 to 49 stores; 50 to 199 stores; 200 to 399 stores; and 400 or more stores.

Nominations must be submitted online and are being accepted now through February 14, 2020. PMA will present the retailer awards at PMA’s Fresh Connections: Retail event in Philadelphia, Pa., USA on March 26.

The PMA Retail Award will recognize the planning and execution of a unique or seasonal promotion for fruits and vegetables that educates consumers, increases store sales, and addresses sustainability in some way. A panel of leaders in marketing, sales and merchandising will judge nominations based on the following criteria:

Retailer’s produce marketing/merchandising plan solved a specific challenge and added to store sustainability efforts.

Promotion period must be a minimum of one month and data submitted includes baseline, length of promotion, percent of sales growth of item(s), and the outcome of the promotion.

Promotion increased consumers’ product knowledge, demand for the product, and sales. Examples of artifacts to submit include advertisements, photos, consumer feedback, etc.

Sustainability was improved within the store or the environment as a result of plan.

Merchant demonstrated motivational and inspirational leadership to team in pursuit of goal.

PMA plans to showcase stories of winners, and potentially other nominees, to highlight best practices and innovative approaches to produce marketing and merchandising.

“Our goal is to recognize the good work of our retail members and showcase innovative approaches for increasing consumer demand and consumption of fruits and vegetables,” said Joe Watson, PMA vice president membership & engagement, Eastern USA. “At PMA, we know there is no better way to grow a healthier world than to increase produce consumption. We’re also aware sustainability is on the minds of consumers and the industry. We want to both applaud the amazing work of our retailers and showcase best practices that we can all learn from. This award is as much about providing inspiration as it is recognizing retailers’ innovation.”

In addition to being recognized, winners will receive a complimentary registration for one and hotel accommodations to attend PMA Fresh Connections: Retail March 25-26, 2020, at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott in Philadelphia, Pa., USA. This year’s winners from each tiered category will also receive one complimentary all-access registration to PMA’s Fresh Summit Convention & Expo scheduled Oct. 15-17, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, USA, and a pass to the invite-only VIP reception at Fresh Summit.

