PMA Fresh Summit Virtual Booth Review as Published in Produce Business

ProduceBusiness.com presents the latest compilation of Marketplace participants at this year’s PMA Fresh Summit, scheduled to take place October 28-30.

Register at pma.com/events/freshsummit

Booth 231

CLARIFRUIT

Rishon Lezion, Israel

Clarifruit offers the world’s first AI-powered quality control platform. Visit our booth (#231) to experience the magic of how automatic product inspection, big data and real-time analytics can help you make data-driven decisions and add consistency, accuracy and objectivity to fresh produce QC processes across the entire supply chain.

Booth 319

SILO

San Francisco, CA

Come to booth 319 in the First Time Exhibitor Pavilion to see how Silo’s operating system for produce distributors, growers, and shippers can take your business to the next level with technology and capital! We will be giving away socks, hosting customers, and showing product demos throughout the Summit!

Booth 344

D’AVOCADO

Loretto, MN

Introducing a chance to elevate dishes with our vegan and gluten free spreads, blowing your consumers’ minds and mouths. D’Avocado’s new family of dips and spreads, made with over 50% Avocado, offers decadent Avocado Chocolate putting chocolate hummus to shame, as well as savory blends such as Chipotle and Bruschetta.

Booth 430

EAGLE PROTECT

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Looking for the world’s only tested and verified durable, clean and cost-effective gloves? Eagle Protect helps protect your products and improve your team’s performance? Visit booth 430 to find out more about Eagle Protect products, sourced directly from the manufacturer for enhanced quality.

Booth 440

CONSENTIO

Beaufort, NC

CONSENTIO (booth 440) is unveiling the CONSENTIO DIGITAL TRADING PLATFORM FOR FRESH PRODUCE. Aimed at Wholesale Distributors and Traders of fresh produce, CONSENTIO streamlines the trading process while helping to increase sales, reduce costs and decrease waste. With 7,000 users globally, CONSENTIO is now available in North America.

Booth 447

FF COOLING SOLUTIONS / GEOSAF

Isques, France

Meet the most efficient post-harvest cooling system to preserve the quality of your produces longer! FF Cooling Solutions develops high efficiency cooling cells to cool fast and homogeneously the entire pallet of fresh picked fruit. Contact us for more information and project quotation

Booth 461

CRAWFORD PACKAGING

London, ON Canada

At Crawford Packaging, we are determined to enhance your business performance. We’re launching the next generation’s top seal solution, the “Evolution S”. This top seal machine is the most advanced of its kind and will perform at maximum speeds! Consumable to equipment and service, Crawford Packaging is your Partner!

Booth 628

GUILLIN FRESH PRODUCE DIVISION

St Florentin, YO France

Easy to handle, the DISTRIPACK PET shaker by GUILLIN protects your fruit wherever you go. Thanks to its detachable lid, the contents can be poured out easily. A double hinge makes refilling the container child’s play. Made from Prevented Ocean Plastic™ material, it is a sustainable packaging solution.

Booth 642

BELMARK INC.

De Pere, WI

Meet the needs of today’s consumers with Sealutions™ by Belmark. Our Sealutions™ line of sealed and resealable lidding film allows you to go to market with packaging that is eye-catching, eco-friendly, and simple to use. And it comes with the quality and high-impact graphics you expect from Belmark.

Booth 701

MIXTEC GROUP

La Crescents, CA

As the #1 Executive Search Firm in Produce we are proud to have spent the past 38 years providing exceptional recruitment and leadership consulting to leading companies in our industry.

Booth 707

AGCODE

Glenwood, MN

Designed to empower growers and enhance efficiency, our all-in-one management software helps you streamline tasks, increase profitability, and achieve your vision. Optimize your farm operations today. Come visit booth #707 to meet our solution-driven team and see the acres of deep insight AgCode has to offer.

Booth 742

AGHIRES

Temperance, MI

AgHires is the leader in recruiting and job advertising within the agriculture, produce, and food production industries. Utilize our extensive network to post and advertise your job opening or work with one of our expert industry recruiters to showcase your opportunity to top qualified talent. Visit AgHires.com to learn more.

Booth 801

KRONEN CORP

Madison, WI

KRONEN offers fresh-cut processors a comprehensive know-how for planning, implementation and start-up of customer-specific production lines that increase throughput and worker productivity, produce better yields, improve product quality and food safety, and superior sanitation. KRONEN provides unmatched flexibility for optimal production with fewer machines.

Booth 802

FLUENCE BIOENGINEERING

Austin TX

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers.

Booth 844

ARABLE

San Francisco, CA

Arable is an award-winning data & analytics company that enables better decisions in agriculture. Arable’s in-field IoT weather and crop monitor powers an analytics platform that helps growers reduce risk and more precisely manage irrigation, spraying and fertilizing, and gives food companies visibility into their supply chain.

Booth 1001

BELL-MARK

Pine Brook, NJ

Visit Booth 1001 to see our Harsh Environment, IP-67 Rated, Printing, and Coding Solutions that are washdown ready, designed according to the highest hygienic standards, and offer remote network support. BELL-MARK is a leader in developing innovative printing and coding solutions for inline printing directly onto package and carton substrates.

Booth 1013

PROCURANT

Watsonville, CA

Procurant is a modern procurement platform and a fresh new way to connect all the participants in the fresh food supply chain. Trade Up to Procurant to reduce costs, increase visibility across your operations and deliver the freshest, safest products to customers.

THIS IS A DOUBLE SIZE

Booth 1030

PRODUCE BUSINESS

Boca Raton, FL

PRODUCE BUSINESS delivers marketing, merchandising, management and procurement insights to retail, foodservice and other buyers. It’s 36-year relationship with leaders worldwide is extended through sister publications, Jim Prevor’s PerishablePundit.com, PerishableNews.com, ProduceBusinessUK.com as well as our events: The New York Produce Show and Conference, The London Produce Show and Conference and The Amsterdam Produce Summit.

Booth 1038

FRESHBYTE SOFTWARE

Houston, TX

How long do recalls take? Until now, the only answer was ‘too long’. No longer. No wants to perform a recall. No one even likes talking about them. Come by Booth 1038 and let FreshByte Software show you how fast and painless recalls can be.

Booth 1103

LABELPAC

Windsor, ON Canada

Labelpac Inc. provides patented state of the art fresh produce label applicators and labels. Leaders in the most environmental labeling solution available, using ALL PAPER labels and ALL PAPER Waste liners. There is NO PLASTIC used in our label products.

Booth 1201

CN RAIL

Montreal, QC Canada

In the CN booth #1201, you will be able to see how we can connect you with the people that matter most: your customers. Come and try our interactive experience where you will learn how our temperature-controlled multimodal shipping options is the superior solution for transporting your perishables goods.

Booth 1214

INTEGRITY EXPRESS LOGISTICS

Cincinnati, OH

Integrity Express Logistics is a third-party freight brokerage and shipping solution expert moving fresh produce, dry food, frozen food, refrigerated food, steel, lumbar, and dry goods across the nation. Our mission is to build customer and carriers trust through 24/7 availability, honest communication, and innovative technology to better customize logistics services.

Booth 1239

MARCO COMPANY

Fort Worth, TX

Keep your produce and packaged foods fresh, with our line of refrigeration displays. From flat top orchard bins to upright display cases, we have the perfect solution to help extend your shelf life. Stop by booth #1239 to find solutions to improve and refresh your store!

Booth 1300

ROCHIN POST-HARVEST INNOVATION

Culiacan, Sinaloa Mexico

For more than 40 years our main goal has been to satisfy the agribusiness needs by offering complete solutions: design and manufacture of high quality post-harvest equipment and supply spare parts and consumables. Our company has 3 business lines: Rochin, Packett and IRCO. Come to visit us!

Booth 1301

TOMRA FOOD / TOMRA FRESH FOOD

West Sacramento, CA / Savannah, GA

Tomra Food has become the preferred supplier of sorting solutions for a wide range of fresh market applications – Apples, potatoes, peppers, berries, onions, citrus, pickles and more. Our solutions offer unrivaled efficiency, capacity, technical specification and durability. Visit us at PMA Booth 1301 to learn more!

Booth 1322

BFC SOFTWARE

Batavia, IL

In fresh produce, buyers need to know immediately when avocados come in, when lettuce is late… Command your dock with DockVue©, a user friendly inbound scheduling and dock management application that allows users to maintain load activities within the warehouse while connecting the buyer and transportation departments, carriers and vendors.

Booth 1324

iGPS LOGISTICS

Orlando, FL

The iGPS plastic pallet pooling system provides a sustainable, cost-cutting, solution for retailers across the country. Plastic pallets are lighter and more durable than wooden pallets and safer for workers, products, and equipment. They are also 100% recyclable. To learn more, visit us at PMA Fresh, Booth #1324.

Booth 1340

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Washington, DC

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) serves the needs of the U.S. Specialty Crops industry. AMS grades and inspects product to enhance communication between buyers and sellers, fosters fair trade, and partners with state & industry boards to help overcome marketing barriers. AMS is excited to participate in this great event

Booth 1421

SEV-REND

Collinsville, IL

Sev-Rend is a leading supplier of high-performance tags, labels, pouches, netting, & film with a focus on the produce industry. Sev-Rend is known for innovations in produce packaging along with working closely with their clients to develop specific solutions, such as the newest sustainable option Bio-Able Solutions.

Booth 1555

PRODUCE PRO SOFTWARE

Woodbridge, IL

Since 1990, Produce Pro Software has been the leading all-in-one ERP software providing innovative business and technology solutions specifically designed for all business types within the produce and perishables industry. Produce Pro can increase organizational efficiency, minimize waste and loss, reduce operating costs and provide real time data.

Booth 1626

VOLM COMPANIES

Antigo, WI

Volm Companies, an industry leader in fresh produce packaging invites you to join them as they feature the newest innovations in packaging and packing equipment. Be sure to visit booth 1626 to check out how Volm is bringing fresh produce from field to market shelf.

Booth 2055

SUN BELLE

Schiller Park, IL

Sun Belle Inc. markets fresh blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, golden berries, red currants, Jamaican papayas, and pomegranate arils under the Sun Belle label. Green Belle is our USDA-certified organic label offering blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, and pomegranate arils. The Green Belle brand also markets Demeter-certified Biodynamic® blueberries and cranberries.

Booth 2143

BLAND FARMS

Glenville, GA

We are excited to highlight our recent innovations. These include our new Controlled Atmosphere (CA) packing facility which allows us to deliver a more consistent, better-quality onion. Also, with our new partnership and sales company, Sand Candy Produce, we provide mixed loads of sweet potatoes and sweet onions year-round. Visit us at Booth #2143.

Booth 2324

HAMPSHIRE PAPER/BERWICH OFFRAY

Berwick, PA

Lion Ribbon and Hampshire Paper, two great brands of DG Americas are exhibiting in Booth 2324. We offer ‘must have’ product including floral tissue wrap and ribbons Made In USA. Please come visit us and check out some new products… we can’t wait to see you!

Booth 2411

AIRGAS

Seminole, FL

We’re proud to be your single-source supplier for all your helium, beverage carbonation, dry ice, refrigeration and safety products. Count on us for the right amount of product when you need it, fast and direct from your local team of experts or online at Airgas.com.

Booth 2529

A-ROO COMPANY

Strongsville, OH

Help identify plants and herbs easily with A-ROO Company’s Sustainable Plant Markers. The smooth wood texture stands out against decorative pots and colorful plants while adding the natural look of sustainable wood to your packaging. We have three shapes and four sizes available and provide two styles of printing: laser etched and ink printed.

Booth 2661

BEACHSIDE PRODUCE

Guadalupe, CA

Located in Guadalupe, CA, Beachside Produce is a year-round grower/shipper of both conventional and organic vegetables, as well as strawberries. Stop by Booth #2661 to meet our Team and see what we are bringing “From Our Family Farms…to Your Family’s Table”.

Booth 2724

ALLURE FARMS

Miami, FL

Allure Farms is a grower, importer and distributor of fresh cut flowers from around the world. We are proud to have one of the largest flower selections in the market place, from our traditional favorites to Exotics, Tropicals, Novelty flowers and Bouquets.

Booth 2824

MICKY’S MINIS/N.G. HEIMOS GREENHOUSES

Millstadt, IL

N.G. Heimos Greenhouses & Micky’s Minis offers a full line of potted plants. We grow and ship plants in our popular Minis (2”), plus 4”, 5”, 6.5”, 8” and 10”. Our plants include Blooming, Succulents, Foliage, Poinsettias, Vegetables, Annuals and Perennials! Please stop by booth #2824. See you in New Orleans.

Booth 2849

CHURCH BROTHERS FARMS

Salinas, CA

Church Brothers Farms is excited to announce the recent launch of their convenience veg & leafy green line. These value added products are just the start of Church’s expansion into the retail sector. Their bold, unique designs are guaranteed to stand out on shelf. Stop by our booth to learn more!

Booth 2939

THE NUNES COMPANY

Salinas, CA

The Nunes Company, Inc. a grower and shipper of over 70 different conventional and organic items, will be an exhibitor at the 2021 PMA Fresh Summit in New Orleans. When at Fresh Summit, stop by and meet the Foxy team at Booth #2939 located in the Grower-Shipper Pavilion.

Booth 3001

FLORALIFE

Walterboro, SC

The FloraLife® Product portfolio includes a complete line of cut-flower postharvest products engineered for pre-treatment, sanitation, hydration, storage, transport and feeding. These support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets, florists and ecommerce channels to the consumer.

Booth 3023

EVE’S GARDEN

Groveland, FL

Established in 1979, Eve’s Garden, Inc. is a family-owned wholesale plant nursery specializing in Decorative Plants, Gift Kits, Bonsai, and Lucky Bamboo. Eve’s Garden provides high quality products to garden centers, florists, plant brokers, and mass market retailers.

Booth 3041

OXNARD GROWERS/SHIPPERS

Oxnard, CA

Visit your Ventura County growers and suppliers from Cargo Data Corporation, Golden West Veg, Pablo’s Produce, and San Miguel Produce

Booth 3122

AURORA WORLD

Pico Rivera, CA

Aurora is well known for their high-quality premium plush, on-trend designs with sharp pricing. Work with a factory-direct company for the best value in the industry. See Aurora at the PMA show at booth #3122 or contact at: blyckert@auroragift.com

Booth 3219

CERTIFIED AMERICAN GROWN

Santa Barbara, CA

Certified American Grown is the association for U.S. cut flower and foliage farms, from all corners of the country growing a wide palette of products. Visit booth 3219 to be introduced to Certified American Grown farms and receive your passport through the Floral Pavilion to enter to win incredible prizes.

Booth 3300

COSTA FARMS

Miami, FL

We’re one of the largest horticultural growers in the world. Celebrating our 60th anniversary, Costa Farms is dedicated to growing beautiful, healthy plants that help you grow your profits. Discover stylish plant offerings for your store, including new-for-2022 releases into our Trending Tropicals® collection of rare, ultra-desirable houseplants!

Booth 3439

CALIFORNIA AVOCADO COMMISSION

Watsonville, CA

Nearly 3,000 growers nurture California avocados year-round to deliver the utmost in quality during their highly anticipated season, spring through summer. Since 1978 the California Avocado Commission has supported the harvest with innovative marketing and customized promotions. What’s happening in 2022? Please visit our booth and let’s talk about it!

Booth 3455

FRESH FROM FLORIDA

Tallahassee, FL

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services markets the “Fresh From Florida” brand to US and worldwide consumers where Florida-grown products are marketed. Stop by our Fresh From Florida Pavilion, Booth 3455, at this year’s PMA Fresh Summit to learn more and meet our growers/shippers.

Booth 3649

BRIGHTFRESH

San Marcos, CA

Welcome to BrightFresh® Microgreens! We feature innovative, retailer-friendly consumer-first CPG Microgreens. We are proud to be the only grower/packer with a nationwide retail Microgreens presence. Our focus on quality, food safety, sustainability, and year-round consistency make us THE leader in the microgreen market niche! Visit BrightFresh @ Booth #3649!

Booth 3676

IMG CITRUS

Vero Beach, FL

Family-owned in the heart of Indian River County, IMG Citrus is a vertically integrated citrus grower, packer, and shipper, and Florida’s leading grapefruit producer. Home to Happy Food and YELLOS, we provide year-round, deliciously sweet citrus through our 11,000-acres of Florida groves and South American summer imports.

Booth 3755

OCEAN MIST FARMS

Castroville, CA

Ocean Mist Farms will showcase their award-winning microwavable cut vegetable product line, Season & Steam. The line includes five new products — Broccoli Florets, Floret Medley, Vegetable Medley, Cauliflower Florets and Cauliflower Rice — all with the same convenience, customizable seasoning and exclusive resealable bag technology shoppers already love.

Booth 3774

FRSH INNOVATIONS CALIFORNIA

Stockton, CA

Fresh Innovations California is going to take you on a flavor adventure at the 2021 Fresh Summit! We have been innovating more than ever and are excited to showcase our fresh and convenient new items in booth 3774. Some are sweet, some are tangy, but we’re always fresh and innovative!

Booth 3779

COLUMBINE VINEYARDS / SUNTREAT – AC FOODS

Delano, CA

AC Foods is proud to be an exhibitor at the 2021 PMA Fresh Summit Show. Visit our booth to taste Enormously Delicious Sumo Citrus®, and learn more about Columbine Vineyards®, the first Sustainably Grown Certified table grapes in the US.

Booth 3819

ALSUM FARMS & PRODUCE

Cambria, WI

Headquartered in Wisconsin, family-owned Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc., is a grower and year-round shipper of potatoes, onions, and other seasonal locally grown produce. We grow 3,000 acres of potatoes and pumpkins. Alsum offers a broad portfolio of conventional, specialty and organic potato varieties to grow your category. Visit www.alsum.com.

Booth 3832

SEALD SWEET / GREENYARD USA

Vero Beach, FL

We are making progress on sustainability by reducing plastic. We have a new “paper film” to bag our Citrus and a new ecofriendly pack for Grapes called “Ecobox”. In addition, we are incorporating more products to our basket: blueberries and ginger while also expanding our avocado offer. At Seald Sweet/ Greenyard we continually strive “for a healthier future”.

Booth 3881

GOLD COAST PACKING

Santa Maria, CA

Gold Coast Packing will be showing off its new 2lb. and 12oz retail lineup at PMA Fresh Summit. The new packs of Value-Added Veggies will be on display, along with Gold Coast’s other core items and visitors can try the company’s new Vegetable Ceviche. Visit Gold Coast at Booth 3818!

Booth 3906

WILD ABOUT SPROUTS

Sacramento, CA

We are Wild About Sprouts™ and we’re wild about safety too! We created a patented Cold Grown® process so consumers can again enjoy this tasty, healthy, low-calorie alternative to lettuce. Wild About Sprouts™ are living plants…like a garden in your fridge with an amazing 21-day shelf life! Visit booth 3906.

Booth 4010

FIELD FRESH FARMS

Watsonville, CA

Field Fresh Farms’ organic baby hemp greens are the new buzz in produce. This baby leaf item allows retail and foodservice consumers to enjoy the exceptional health benefits of hemp without the effects of THC. Learn more about this and our other organic and conventional offerings at booth #4010.

Booth 4100

SETTON FARMS

Terra Bella, CA

Setton Farms’ award-winning seasoned pistachio kernel line launched 2 new varieties. Feel the burn with Scorpion Pepper Seasoned Kernels, this hot new variety will push your taste buds to the limit. In contrast, the Raw Kernels, in their purest form and natural green hue are perfect for snacking, baking, or cooking.

Booth 4273

SAGE FRUIT

Yakima, WA

Sage Fruit Company is your one-stop-shop for apples, pears & cherries! Whether you’re looking for conventional or organic items, we’ve got you covered. Our SageXpress program and “Good Health in Hand” will be front and center at Fresh Summit. Come visit booth #4273 to discuss the exciting opportunities available!

Booth 4301D

LONDON FRUIT

Pharr, TX

London Fruit, Inc. is a leading importer of limes, lemons, mangos, and avocados headquartered in Pharr, Texas. This family-owned and operated business has been serving the produce industry since 1981! Stop by to celebrate our 40th anniversary with our next generation and see our latest packaging and value-added services.

Booth 4555

NATURIPE FARMS

Salinas, CA

Come visit Naturipe at booth #4555 to see our NEW Naturipe Snacks™ Berry Parfait! We’ll have our full line-up of fresh berries, avocados, and value-added products on display. You can also learn more about our sustainability commitment through our Cultivate with Care™ program.

Booth 4625

BOSKOVICH FRESH FOOD GROUP

Oxnard, CA

Family-owned and operated since 1915, Boskovich Farms has a portfolio of commodity, foodservice and retail brands. We are debuting two new brands: Fair Earth Farms and Green Fork! Fair Earth Farms is a line of organic, packaged salads with a first-in-its-category compostable packaging, while Green Fork is a playful, craveable line of salad kits and greens for the millennial consumer.

DOUBLE SPACE

Booth 4639

DOLE

Charlotte, NC

Dole is excited to share our latest category-creating innovation in the fresh vegetable set, a robust expansion in our line of crave-able chopped kit flavors and amplification of the unique offerings that Dole’s Hawaiian product heritage offers. All delivered in the most sustainable way: The Dole Way. As the premium, farm-fresh foods brand that enhances lives with delicious fruits and vegetables that are the foundation of the healthy meals today’s consumers desire, Dole is constantly innovating and bringing that fresh produce from around the world to tables at the peak of quality, freshness and taste.

Booth 4646

CHRISTOPHER RANCH

Gilroy, CA

All American Garlic, Grown, Processed, Packed in the USA. We’re proud to offer 100% California Heirloom Garlic to all our customers from coast to coast. Growing since 1956, from carefully selected seed to preserve exceptional Flavor and Quality. Produced with GAP, GMP, HACCP, USDA, FDA inspections. Variety of sizes, packs.

Booth 4713

CARBAMERICAS

Ft Lauderdale, FL

CarbAmerica’s is thrilled to announce that we will be attending this year’s PMA show! We are eager to spend time with everyone. We look forward to building new partnerships and catching up with old friends. Please come say hello to the team at booth number 4713.

Booth 4725

LIPMAN FARMS

Immokalee, FL

Lipman Family Farms, one of the nation’s largest networks of local growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors, looks to showcase new additions to their full-line of products at PMA Fresh Summit this October. This will include new packaging concepts, fresh-cut items, and culinary innovations available at their booth, 4725.

Booth 4769

APPLEWOOD FRESH

Sparta, MI

Applewood Fresh® is a premier produce brand and fourth-generation grower, packer/shipper and marketer of Michigan-grown apples. Applewood Fresh currently ships 17 apple varieties, including managed or proprietary varieties such as SweeTango®, Rave®, KIKU®, Kanzi®, EverCrisp® and kid-friendly & award-winning, co-branded packaging with The Produce Moms®.

Booth 4829

MICHIGAN APPLES

Lansing, MI

Visit the Michigan Apple Committee at PMA Fresh Summit booth number 4829! Michigan ranks third in the nation in apple production and produces more than 16 varieties for the fresh and processed market. Healthy. Handy. Delicious. MichiganApples.com.

Booth 4839

BOBALU

Oxnard, CA

Meet with us at #4839 so we can learn more about your needs in 2022. Let’s work together continuing to exceed shopper expectations with our flavor and quality, and increase sales of our fresh year-round strawberries. We look forward to sharing our 2022 plans with you at this in-person event!

Booth 5033

NORTH BAY PRODUCE

Traverse City, MI

North Bay Produce is a cooperative of more than 32 grower-owners from North, Central, and South America, producing fresh fruits and vegetables year-round – from asparagus to apples, berries, and snow & sugar snap peas. Stop by booth 5033 and check out our new value – added vegetable line!

Booth 5036

BABE FARMS

Santa Maria, CA

Babé Farms boasts a year-round harvest of colorful baby and specialty vegetables that transform the ordinary produce aisle into a stunning visual feast! Family owned and operated, Babé Farms is the “couture” label top chefs and fine retailers look to for their gourmet vegetable needs. www.babefarms.com

Booth 5311 / 6631

ALTAR PRODUCE

Calexico, CA

We are the Grower.Who we are- Altar is a family owned and operated business with almost 60 years of experience, dating back to 1955. Being the grower and shipper, we are committed to offer premium quality vegetables that exceed expectations in flavor, color, and freshness.

Booth 5337

VILLAGE FARMS

Lake Mary, FL

Fingers crossed we will see all our friends in fresh safely in the Big Easy! Look for us on main street across from PMA Center in booth #5337. Village Farms Greenhouse Grown exclusive & specialty varieties of tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers plus some new surprises. Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Booth 5447

CALIFORNIA GIANT BERRY FARMS

Salinas, CA

California Giant Berry Farm’s legacy of quality and consistency is what you and your shoppers can count on. Driven to deliver the berry best, we are dedicated to providing Sweet. Sustainable. Smiles. Learn more at www.calgiant.com.

Booth 5501

PURE PALM DATES

Bakersfield, CA

As a Premium California Date brand, Pure Palm delivers the freshest Organic and Conventional Dates at the peak of perfection. We are overwhelming shoppers with fantastic quality and taste while alleviating retailer’s pain and increasing sales. Let Pure Palm help show you the way to Dating-Success!

Booth 5511

SUNRIDGE FARMS / FALCON TRADING

Royal Oaks, CA

SunRidge Farms, a Certified Green Business provides high-quality bulk and packaged foods. SunRidge Farms, is a leading producer of sustainable and certified ORGANIC Products including Trail Mixes, Nuts, Dried Fruits, Confections, Granolas, Grains, Beans, and more. Our consumer-friendly packaging options secure freshness and are Resealable, Reusable, and Recyclable.

Booth 5547

PURE FLAVOR

Leamington, ON Canada

The bite-sized blast of fruity flavor of the award-winning Cloud 9® tomato makes life’s sweetest moments even sweeter. Hand-picked by our family of growers, only the finest fruit are selected to meet the quality your family deserves.

Booth 5610

MOTHER RAW

North York, ON Canada

Made by nature, not in a Lab. At Mother Raw we make a variety of delicious dressings, dips, and condiments that are proudly organic, plant-based, and dairy free. Try our 3 NEW Dressings and 4 NEW Dips – from Smoky Chipotle Dressing to Everything Bagel Dip, we’ve got your veggies covered.

Booth 5718

CHOSEN FOOD

San Diego, CA

Chosen Foods is excited to present our line of guacamole and salsa products made with 100% hand-scooped Hass Avocados at this year’s Fresh Summit. Come check out a sneak-peak of our latest avocado-inspired condiments including refrigerated dressings and Hass Sauces.

Booth 5829

FRESH INNOVATIONS

Rhone, TX

¡Yo Quiero! has the products that allow retailers to create the ultimate dip destination. With hand-scooped guacamole, salsa made with vine-ripened tomatoes and queso made of the finest cheeses, Yo provides the dip flavors consumers crave…all in one spot. Create delicious, dip excitement in your department with ¡Yo Quiero!

Booth 6022

NICHOLS FARMS

Hanford, CA

Stop by Booth 6022 and try Nichols Farms’ bold new Flavored No Shell Pistachios! Capture distinct needs from shoppers for spicy, savory, and sweet flavors. Our new line-up delivers that with our Jalapeño Lime, Garlic & Garden Herbs, and Cocoa Cookie pistachios. No artificial ingredients and Non-GMO!

Booth 6327

ZESPRI KIWIFRUIT

Newport Beach, CA

It’s a taste party and everyone’s invited! Stop by the Zespri Kiwifruit booth (#6327) to try our vitamin C-licious SunGold Kiwis and Kiwitinis. Come learn about these delicious bombs of OMG that consumers are raving about. Don’t take our word for it, you need to taste it to believe it.

Booth 6413

AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Irving, TX

Avocados From Mexico year-round, 360° programs can help you meet the ever-increasing demand for fresh avocados. From huge giveaways and celebrity partnerships to in-store displays and digital efforts, we’ve got the best tools to shape shoppers’ path to purchase, drive conversion and give a serious boost to your bottom line.

Booth 6647

CARLSON AIRFLOW

Brooklyn Park, MN

Carlson AirFlo-Creating Merchandising Solutions with Visual Impact. New GlideRoller Shelf saves department minimum 1.5 hours a day in one 4’ case. ThinLine allows customers to see product not shelving, and allows for an extra shelf of product in the case. New FloraFlex sets your store apart with engaging displays.

Booth 6657

FLASHFOOD

Toronto, Canada

Flashfood is a digitally-driven solution for grocery retailers to sell surplus food, reduce shrink – and their carbon footprint. As grocery stores invest more in sustainability programs, Flashfood is an innovation that saves retailers money while helping the environment.

Booth 6747

DELTATRAK

Pleasanton, CA

Know where your ocean container is 24/7. Find out how to track your containers in real-time using new maritime service as part of the FlashTrak RTL cloud-based platform.

Booth 6756

SHELF ENGINE

Seattle, WA

What if you never paid for unsold inventory and could ensure fully stocked shelves 365 days a year? That’s the reality for the nation’s top grocers who’ve turned to Shelf Engine’s end-to-end order automation solution. Find out how you can achieve double-digit margin expansion at booth 6756!

Booth 6937

KALERA

Orlando, FL

Kalera offers several varieties of hydroponic lettuce and microgreens, optimizing indoor vertical farming technology in a clean room environment. Our products are highly nutritious, pesticide free, and non-GMO while providing consistent quality and longer shelf life, on a year-round basis in eight US locations. Visit our website at www.Kalera.com.

BOTH 7113

LA BONANZA AVOCADOS

Mission, TX

La Bonanza Avocados is a family owned Mexican Hass avocado grower, harvester, packer, processor, exporter and importer, located in Michoacán, MX and Mission, TX. We grow and pack our own avocados as well as fruit from trusted family farms. Let us be your direct source for Fresh Mexican Avocados and Guacamole products.

Booth 7339

ECORIPE TROPICALS

Medley, FL

Enjoy a free sample of our fresh young coconut while browsing at the most exciting fruits and vegetables, including Rambutan, Longan, Cacao Fruit, Passionfruit, Dragonfruit, Guava, Specialty Mango Varieties, Tamarillo, Okra, Thai Chili Peppers, Turmeric and our Organic Ginger.

Booth 7535

CAMPOSOL FRESH USA

Ft Lauderdale, FL

CAMPOSOL is the leading agroindustry company in Peru, with additional farming operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Mexico, and Chile. Specializing in Blueberries, Organic Blueberries, Avocados, Grapes, Mandarins, and Mangos, with a global marketing presence in over 45 countries via sales and distribution operations in the U.S., the Netherlands, and China.

A

ISLE 2500

AISLE 2900

AISLE 2100

AISLE 2800 AISLE 2400

AISLE 3000