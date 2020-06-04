PMA Impact Award to Recognize Champions of Industry That Help Grow a Healthier World

Newark, Del. – Produce Marketing Association (PMA) has created the new PMA Impact Award to honor everyday heroes who advance the global produce and mass-market floral industries and contribute significantly to supporting PMA’s vision to grow a healthier world.

This award recognizes and celebrates individual or organizational achievements that have had a transformative effect on the fresh produce and floral industry, the public, or the world.

“Whether it’s an initiative or activity that provides visibility for produce and floral; a new technology that addresses industry challenges; exemplary leadership; or work that closes the last mile to get produce or floral from the farm to the consumer, PMA wants to honor and recognize those who do an exemplary job in championing our vision,” said Joe Don Zetzsche, Chair of PMA’s Board of Directors and Director of BLOOMS Flowers for H-E-B.

“When we last gathered at Fresh Summit in October 2019, I shared that increasing produce and floral demand includes ensuring our industries are being heard where conversations about health, technology, talent and sustainability are taking place. To succeed, we must ally with innovators, partners and problem solvers both inside and outside our industry,” explained Zetzsche. “This award recognizes those ambassadors who bring the Joy of Fresh™ to consumers and best exemplify bringing the produce and floral community together to grow a healthier world.”

Nominations are being accepted beginning June 3 and review will begin June 30. The first award will be presented during PMA’s Foodservice: Delivered virtual event scheduled July 20-24. PMA invites anyone to self-nominate or nominate another organization or individual to be considered for this award. Nominations will be accepted on a rolling basis. Individuals recognized as a PMA Impact Award laureate will be featured in a mini-documentary and will be honored at a PMA industry event. For additional information on criteria and to submit a nomination, visit PMA’s website.

