PMA Unveils Details on Foodservice: Delivered General and Breakout Sessions

Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is dishing out some intriguing food for thought during its first-ever Foodservice: Delivered virtual event July 20-24. The online gathering for the foodservice industry showcases fresh produce products, ideas and insights to grow business. Registration is complimentary, but reservations are required – so book now to secure your spot!

The event features a menu of educational experiences and programming designed to help the foodservice industry not only revive but thrive. PMA partnered with the best in food and produce, health and safety experts, and food thought leaders and trendsetters to create two content tracks: one for chefs, menu developers, and food influencers, and another designed to help foodservice produce suppliers, buyers and the operations side of the house maximize opportunities.

The goal? To give those working anywhere in the foodservice arena a place to convene, collaborate and explore new ways to feed an eager public’s appetite for celebrating and reconnecting over good-for-you food that tastes great.

Registrants can choose from an expansive menu board of options including the Chef’s Menu daily general sessions; Tasting Menu breakout sessions; and Mixers that include live-cooking demos, mixology, and group discussions. PMA Foodservice: Delivered also includes a variety of ways to learn about solutions, services and produce suppliers. Solutions Sampling is PMA’s online product and service showcase that features fresh produce suppliers and business solution providers who cater to the foodservice industry. Participants will also have quick, easy access to product demos and related content during Chef’s Table sessions.

More information, including a detailed schedule, speakers, and session descriptions are available on pma.com. Registrants can access all tracks and sessions, including live and on-demand content, as well as the product showcase. Registrants also get access to networking sessions, a Foodservice: Delivered TV show, daily wrap-up briefs and more.

Foodservice: Delivered Chef’s Menu general sessions:

The Future of Foodservice Operations – The Executive Perspective

Top foodservice supply chain leaders will share their perspectives on the state of the foodservice industry in a live, moderated panel discussion with audience Q&A. Topics include COVID-19 recovery, supply chain shifts and customer expectations. Panelists include executives from Focus Supply Chain, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Shake Shack and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.



Meet the Post-COVID-19 Consumer

Jack Li, Haiku Master, Datassential will share research on consumer attitudes, perceptions, and behavior about dining out. Get the latest research on the future of produce in foodservice post-COVID-19 and lay the groundwork for success in the “next normal.”



COVID-19 Changed the Foodservice Industry Forever. How Do We Make Sure It’s for the Better?

Un-plated founder and food writer Sabrina Medora has partnered with PMA to develop a general session for Foodservice: Delivered, as well as a comprehensive series of daily breakout sessions designed for chefs, menu planners and foodservice operators. In the keynote from Un-Plated, Medora will host a panel discussion on what’s in store for the hospitality industry and will explore changes in the supply chain and how to improve operations. Un-Plated is an online content platform designed to build deeper connections between the people who work in restaurants and those who dine out.



Emerging Global Trends and Their Impact on Foodservice

Darren Keating, CEO of PMA Australia-New Zealand, and a panel of influential industry members from Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, will discuss trends impacting foodservice around the world and the role of fresh produce. Panelists are industry leaders from Bidfood Limited, Dimuto PTE Ltd., and Perfection Fresh Australia



The Future of Foodservice Operations – The Corporate Chef Perspective

Kevin Ryan, CEO of the International Corporate Chefs Association and the Global Culinary Innovators Association, will moderate a conversation with leading corporate chefs from some of the largest restaurant groups around the globe. Guest chefs will tackle challenges and opportunities to deliver great-tasting meals. Come hear what these leaders think about leading the foodservice industry into a successful future.



The Dr. Is In!

William W. Li, MD, internationally renowned physician, scientist and author of New York Times Bestseller “Eat to Beat Disease,” will share why it’s important to fuel menus and our bodies with the power of produce. Dr. Li will field questions and highlight how produce can help build immunity, enhance menus and how existing dishes can be tweaked to help diners build and strengthen immunity. Fifty free copies of Dr. Li’s best seller will be awarded during the session. Dr. Li is president and medical director of the Angiogenesis Foundation.



What Does the Future Hold for Foodservice?

This session features two TED-style talks by Darlene Damm, Chair & Faculty, Global Grand Challenges, Singularity University, and William W. Li, MD, President & Medical Director, Angiogenesis Foundation, world-renowned physician, scientist, and New York Times bestselling author. This fast-paced session will spark the imagination about the future of the foodservice industry.



Foodservice: Delivered Tasting Menus

In addition to the seven Chef’s Menu keynote sessions listed, PMA’s Foodservice Delivered will include 10 Tasting Menu breakout sessions. Un-Plated’s Medora will lead five sessions developed with chefs, menu developers and those responsible for HR and other operations in mind. Sessions will feature thought leaders and insightful conversations around hot trends and compelling topics that, while tailored, might also be insightful to almost everyone that works within the foodservice supply chain. Tasting Menu topics include:



diversity and building a nurturing workplace;

exploring delivery apps, tech and how produce fits into meals designed for delivery;

menu development and building bridges within our food system;

next-level sustainability in foodservice including packaging and moving towards zero waste;

and a discussion on the future of foodservice, where industry leaders will weigh in on “The Doctor is In” and Singularity’s predictions for the future.

PMA will also present five additional Tasting Menu sessions that will feature commentary from produce and foodservice trade press partners who will provide their observations and perspectives on top challenges facing the produce and foodservice industry around staffing and labor, delivery and off-premises operations, produce and menu development, supply-chain challenges and what’s new and next in foodservice involving produce.