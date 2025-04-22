Podcast: Talking Trade With Brian Kuehl of the Agriculture Trade Education Council

In this episode of “The Business of Blueberries,” Kasey Cronquist, president of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) and the North American Blueberry Council (NABC), is joined by Brian Kuehl, executive director of the Agriculture Trade Education Council.

The Agriculture Trade Education Council is the premier resource for education on the value of agricultural trade policies, practices and structures. Its mission is to provide understandable and reliable information on trade to inform and empower decision-making that facilitates growth in U.S. food and agriculture.

Brian Kuehl also serves as the director of government and public affairs at Pinion, a leading advisory and accounting firm dedicated to the food and agriculture industry. In this episode, he shares the history of global trade as we know it today and unpacks the issues that are significant to the blueberry industry going forward.



Topics Covered Include:

An introduction to Kuehl and his work.

The opportunities provided by the Agriculture Trade Education Council and the importance of this type of education.

The history of the global trade system and the dynamic nature of its evolution.

The most significant aspects of current agricultural trade that will impact the blueberry industry.

To listen, please visit U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC).