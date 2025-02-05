POM Wonderful and OAKBERRY Launch a Limited-Time Smoothie for National Heart Month

LOS ANGELES – POM Wonderful, the number-one-selling 100% pomegranate juice in North America, and OAKBERRY, the global quick-service superfood brand with always fresh açaí, announced the launch of a limited-time collaboration for National Heart Month: the Very POM® Berry Smoothie. Available throughout February at all U.S. locations, for every smoothie sold, $1 will be donated to pediatric heart initiatives in the Los Angeles area.

The Very POM® Berry smoothie is part of OAKBERRY’s Layered Smoothie lineup, offering a burst of berry flavor, including frozen blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries blended with sweet and tart POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, atop a layer of OAKBERRY’s açaí.

This partnership underscores both brands’ mission to provide consumers with pure, better-for-you ingredients, açaí and pomegranate. Pomegranate juice delivers antioxidant power that helps fight free radicals – the unstable molecules that can damage our bodies over time.

“We’re thrilled to partner with OAKBERRY on this delicious smoothie as both brands have a shared ethos to provide our consumers with wholesome and healthy options,” said Jennifer Hirano, vice president of marketing at POM Wonderful. “The heart in the POM logo represents the love we pour into our products, and this partnership in support of National Heart Month showcases our passion for supporting meaningful causes.”

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice contains the juice of two whole-pressed California-grown pomegranates per 8oz serving and nothing more – no fillers and never any added sugar. POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice’s unique process is thoughtfully crafted: Wonderful variety pomegranates are whole-pressed to release the polyphenols in the rind, pith, and arils, optimizing potential antioxidant benefits.

“We’re excited to team up with POM to bring our fans an exclusive new addition to our layered smoothie menu that supports pediatric heart initiatives in the Los Angeles area,” said Bruno Cardinali, global head of marketing at OAKBERRY. “We look forward to everyone getting to taste what we blended up for such a great cause.”

Offering six must-try options, each of OAKBERRY’s layered smoothies provides a stunning visual contrast with a base of OAKBERRY’s açaí topped with a frozen blend of a variety of fruits, supplements, coffees, and matcha to keep fans fueled throughout the day. The artfully layered smoothies reveal new tastes, colors, and textures with every stir and sip.

The Very POM Berry Smoothie will be available throughout February at 40 OAKBERRY locations nationwide. To find an OAKBERRY location near you, check out www.oakberry.com/#stores.