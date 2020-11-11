POM Wonderful Launches Largest Digital Marketing Campaign For POM POMS Fresh Pomegranate Arils

LOS ANGELES – POM Wonderful, the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the U.S., is launching its largest digital marketing campaign ever for its POM POMS Fresh Pomegranate Arils. The campaign highlights POM POMS not only as the perfect healthy snack, but also as a fun and delicious way to get antioxidants. POM POMS, America’s No. 1 brand of pomegranate arils, continues to raise brand awareness and drive category growth heading into the 2020 season.

The digital campaign, part of a +$1MM marketing investment, consists of two brand-new campaigns that bring the POM POMS brand personality to life this season. “Anytime, Anywhere Antioxidants” shows the convenience of POM POMS as the cups of arils animate and bring excitement to even the most mundane tasks—from setting up patio furniture without looking at the instructions to joining a half-day webinar about productivity software. The antioxidant goodness of pomegranates is rallied in the second advertisement, “Gooooooo Antioxidants!” Charming little pomegranate arils become your portable cheerleading squad, equipped with their very own pom-poms, cheering you on to make healthy choices throughout your day.

“POM POMS are the perfect fun, healthy snack and they’re known for antioxidants, which is what we wanted to embody with this campaign,” said Charlotte Mostaed, director of marketing, POM Wonderful. “Our animated POM POMS cheerleaders encourage healthy eating habits and Anytime, Anywhere Antioxidant arils are your best friend and a great way to get antioxidants throughout the day.

In addition, POM Wonderful is launching an epicurean campaign on Pinterest. The campaign will feature four POM POMS pomegranate arils recipes showcasing these delicious gems as the perfect addition to signature dishes or charcuterie boards, adding a brilliant ruby red pop of color and a sweet burst of flavor just in time for the holidays.

The campaign was created by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, and includes digital advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, as well as shopper marketing, consumer public relations, new POS materials, and a November FSI.

About POM Wonderful

POM Wonderful is the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the United States as well as the worldwide leader in fresh California pomegranates and pomegranate-based products, including our 100% pomegranate juices, healthy juice blends and teas sold in the iconic double-bubble bottle. With nearly two million pomegranate trees in Central California, we grow, handpick and juice our own pomegranates to ensure the highest quality. Sold throughout the world and in the vast majority of North American retailers, our selection of products includes pomegranate-based juices and teas, fresh fruit when in season, and fresh arils.

POM Wonderful is part of The Wonderful Company, a successful, fast-growing privately held $5 billion company with 10,000 employees worldwide. We’ve made Wonderful® Pistachios America’s fastest-growing snack brand. We’ve turned pomegranates and POM Wonderful® into a worldwide phenomenon. Wonderful Halos is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America. FIJI® Water is the No. 1 premium imported bottled water in America. JUSTIN® Wine produces California’s top-selling high-end Cabernet Sauvignon. And Teleflora® is the world’s leading floral delivery service.

The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. The company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $1 billion invested in environmental sustainability; $65 million in charitable giving, education initiatives, and innovative health and wellness programs each year; and $143 million toward the construction of two charter school campuses in California’s Central Valley.



To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.