Pop Up Grocer Features Yes! Apples at Chicago Location

CHICAGO – Pop Up Grocer, the world’s first traveling pop-up grocery store, is making its Chicago debut, opening Friday, April 30, and running through May 30 in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Yes! Apples, a woman-owned and New York-grown apple brand that is sweetening life one apple at a time, will be one of 100+ select brands showcased. With the belief that food is an expression of who we are, Pop Up Grocer’s mission is to provide a space for discovery, highlighting today’s most creative new products and their makers under one roof.

Pop Up Grocer creates an environment that still feels like a grocery store – product, shelves, fridges – but intends to stimulate your senses and take you out of your normal, unenthusiastic shopping mentality. It creates a backdrop for exploration with a friendly, inclusive and inviting space, complete with bright shopping baskets, curated shelves, and an in-store café.

“Yes! Apples is thrilled to be a part of Pop Up Grocer as one of the only fresh products featured,” said Tenley Fitzgerald, vice president of marketing, Yes! Apples. “We deliver the country’s best tasting apples to grocery stores nationwide. We view this event as an avenue to introduce consumers to varieties they may not yet be familiar with, like Koru, a cross between Braeburn and Fuji varieties, and New-York exclusive SnapDragon, which gets its juicy crispness from its Honeycrisp parent and has a spicy-sweet flavor.”

Yes! Apples is the first apple brand to take a multi-channel, consumer-first approach by connecting directly with customers beyond the produce aisle, driving customers to retail through lifestyle content and partnerships online.

“We select our pop-up locations at the point where demand from our community and demand from our participating brands meet,” says Emily Schildt, Pop Up Grocer Founder. “Chicago has come as a consistent request from both ever since we launched two years ago, and we are thrilled to bring our best product assortment yet to a city known for its love and appreciation of food, creativity and art.”

Pop Up Grocer will be open from 9 am to 7 pm daily from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 30. Visit the Wicker Park pop-up at 1555 N Milwaukee for the latest in snacks and pantry staples — like pasta made from cauliflower, cheese made from sunflowers, and crackers made from upcycled carrots — and beyond. For more information, please visit popupgrocer.co.

About Yes! Apples

Yes! Apples is a fresh, consumer-first apple brand that puts apples at the forefront of the produce industry. By saying Yes! to doing more for our people, process, and planet, we can sweeten life one apple at a time. We are woman-owned, family-farmed, and sustainably driven. Yes! Apples proudly offers 20+ varieties that are grown across New York state, including KORU®, and SweeTango®, and New York-exclusives SnapDragon® and RubyFrost®. Visit us online at https://yesapples.com/, or follow us on Instagram @yesapples, Facebook, Twitter @yes_apples, and Pinterest @yesapples.

About Pop Up Grocer

Pop Up Grocer is the world’s first traveling pop-up grocery store, showcasing hundreds of the most innovative and exciting brands in natural food and beverage as well as home, pet and body care. Founded by Emily Schildt, Pop Up Grocer’s robust selection features 100% interesting, 100% natural, majority plant-based, and sugar-conscious choices. Dedicated to connecting with consumers in a new and unique way, Pop Up Grocer brings all the buzziest brands on Instagram under one roof to your favorite cities.

Shoppers can explore, discover and trust the items on the shelf, unlike in a traditional grocery retail setting. At each pop-up location, Pop Up Grocer donates 5% of profits from the sales inside each shop to The Pop Up Grocer Fund, which goes to one emerging consumer packaged goods brand, for whom the donation has an immediate and significant impact.

Learn more about Pop Up Grocer: popupgrocer.co.

Join the Pop Up Grocer community on Instagram: @popup.grocer.