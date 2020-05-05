Port Everglades Welcomes Evergreen Line

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Port Everglades is the newest stop on Evergreen Line’s CAJ weekly container shipping service to and from Panama, Jamaica and Haiti. Florida International Terminal at Port Everglades is the marine terminal operator for Evergreen, which has ships slated for arrival on weekends beginning May 2, 2020.

“Evergreen is a worldwide name in ocean shipping. Their presence at Port Everglades creates the opportunity for expansion into the Asian market,” said Glenn Wiltshire, Acting Chief Executive & Port Director.

Evergreen will have three vessels in the service rotation, which will include calls at Manzanillo, Panama; Colon-Coco Solo, Panama; Kingston, Jamaica; Port Au Prince, Haiti; Port Everglades; New Orleans; Houston before returning to Manzanillo, Panama.

About Evergreen

Based in Taiwan, Evergreen Line provides efficient shipping transportation throughout its global service network. The company operates some 200 ships, providing a capacity of approximately 1,270,000 TEUs. Evergreen Line maintains agency offices at more than 110 countries around the world, each providing superior transport services for local customers. More information about Evergreen Line and its services can be found at evergreen-line.com.

About Port Everglades

A global powerhouse for international trade, Port Everglades handles more than one million TEUs annually (20-foot equivalent units, the industry standard measurement for container volumes) and serves as a gateway to Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Located within the cities of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Dania Beach, Florida, Port Everglades is in the heart of one of the world’s largest consumer regions, including a constant flow of approximately 112 million visitors statewide and 6 million residents within an 80-mile radius. Port Everglades has direct access to the interstate highway system and the Florida East Coast Railway’s 43-acre Intermodal Container Transfer Facility, and is closer to the Atlantic Shipping Lanes than any other Southeastern U.S. port. Ongoing capital improvements and expansion ensure that Port Everglades continues to handle future growth in container traffic. More information about Broward County’s Port Everglades is available at porteverglades.net or by calling toll-free in the United States 1-800-421-0188 or emailing PortEvergladesCargo@broward.org.