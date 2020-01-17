Potato Growers Select 2020 NPC Leadership

LAS VEGAS – At the National Potato Council’s (NPC) 2020 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Britt Raybould of Rexburg, Idaho was elected to serve as NPC’s 2020 President and to lead the council’s Executive Committee.

Raybould serves as chief financial officer of Raybould Brothers Farm. She previously served the NPC Board as First Vice President and Vice President of the Legislative and Government Affairs Committee. She is the third generation of the Raybould family to serve as NPC President and the first female president in NPC’s 72-year history. As president, Raybould will host the 2020 NPC Summer Meeting in Boise, Idaho, June 24-26. The Executive Committee holds office for one calendar year.

NPC delegates also approved:

· Dominic LaJoie of Van Buren, Maine as First Vice President and Vice President of the Environmental Affairs Committee;

· R.J. Andrus of Idaho Falls, Idaho as Vice President of the Legislative Affairs Committee;

· Jared Balcom of Pasco, Wash. as Vice President of the Trade Affairs Committee;

· Bob Mattive of Monte Vista, Colo. as Vice President of the Finance and Office Procedures Committee; and,

· Ted Tschirky of Pasco, Wash. as Vice President of the Grower Outreach and Industry Research Committee.

The 2019 President, Larry Alsum of Friesland, Wisc., will continue to serve on the Executive Committee as the Immediate Past President.

The 2020 Executive Committee will meet at the Potato D.C. Fly-In, Feb 24-27 in Washington, D.C., to continue their work for the industry. This includes leading more than 150 growers and industry partners to Capitol Hill to meet with members of Congress, staff, and key administration officials to communicate industry priorities. Policy issues to be addressed this year include trade, agriculture labor reform, nutrition, access to crop protection tools, and research for potatoes.