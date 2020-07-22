Potato Sales at Retail See 32% Increase in Volume Since March 16

Retail potato sales are soaring, increasing 31% in dollar sales and 32% in volume sales between March 16, 2020 and June 14, 2020, according to IRI. All potato categories across the retail store, except deli-prepared sides, increased in dollar and volume sales. The majority of potato categories saw double-digit growth in both dollar sales and volume sales. Dehydrated potatoes had the largest increase in dollar and volume sales. Dollar sales increased by 59%, and volume sales increased by 49%. Deli-prepared sides decreased by 23% in dollar sales and 24% in volume sales. Over the 13 weeks, total potato sales saw dollar sale increases of 13% or greater.Fresh potato sales increased in dollars and volume at retail for the time frame.

Fresh potato dollar sales increased by 46%, and volume sales increased by 35%. Almost every fresh potato type showed double-digit dollar sales growth. All fresh potato types, except for fingerling, increased in volume sales. Fingerling potatoes were the only category that decreased in volume sales down by 7%. Yellow potatoes showed the largest increase in both dollar and volume sales. Dollar sales increased by 54%, and volume sales increased by 42%.

