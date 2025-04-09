Potato Sustainability Alliance Welcomes New Member Companies and Grower Associate

Iowa State University, Black Gold Farms, Tidal Grow AgriScience, and Potato Services of Michigan join the 50+ members in this growing organization.

St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin — The Potato Sustainability Alliance (PSA) has welcomed four new members to its organization in the first quarter of 2025. Iowa State University is our first Affiliate Member to join in the University/Government Agency category. Potato Services of Michigan joins our Fresh Marketer Sector. Tidal Grow AgriScience joins our Allied Industry Sector and Black Gold Farms join as a Grower Associate.

PSA is an inclusive, pre-competitive collaboration of all players in the potato value chain. PSA and its members work to define, measure, and advance potato sustainability by using robust metrics to drive improvements in productivity and profitability. Efforts are focused on protecting the environment and streamlining how farm-level data is collected and made available to end users.

“Our job at PSA is to help the potato industry work together, across business lines, to define, measure and report on potato sustainability, ” said John Mesko, PSA CEO. “Every time we get to welcome a new member company or grower, our organizational reach extends further and we become stronger, representing more of the industry. ”

Companies interested in learning more about the benefits of PSA membership are invited to contact John Mesko at mesko@potatosustainability.org or visit postatosustainability.org/join-us for more information.

About PSA’s Newest Members:

Iowa State University – “Iowa State University (ISU) is proud to be the first university admitted to the Potato Sustainability Alliance membership. As a leader in agricultural research and extension, ISU works closely with farmers, industry partners, and policymakers to develop science-based solutions for sustainable food production. ISU brings expertise in socio-behavioral studies, integrated pest management, and resilient cropping systems that align with the Alliance ‘ s mission to ensure a thriving future for potato production. Through this partnership, we look forward to advancing sustainability efforts that support both the environment and the growers who feed our communities. ”

Black Gold Farms – Black Gold Farms has been dedicated to growing high-quality potatoes for nearly a century. What began as a small operation in Forest River, ND has expanded to include ten locations across eight states. The farm has grown many potato types across its history, with a current focus on the production of chip and process potatoes. Fourth-generation brothers Eric and John Halverson remain committed to continuing the legacy of finding opportunity through innovation.

Tidal Grow AgriScience – Tidal Grow ® AgriScience, a division of Tidal Vision Products Inc., develops revolutionary crop protection and plant nutrition technologies. The Tidal Grow ® AgriScience product portfolio harnesses science powered by nature to create cutting-edge crop inputs that enable growers to be responsible stewards of the land while simultaneously driving profitability, higher yields, and improved soil and plant health for a healthier population and planet. Learn more at TidalGrowAg.com.

Potato Services of Michigan – Since 1976 Potato Services of Michigan has been a leading supplier and exporter of potatoes across North, Central and South America. Our team ensures seamless coordination of sourcing, grading, washing, packaging and delivery to meet the unique needs of grocery stores, restaurants and food service providers. Potato Services believes strongly in a sustainable supply chain. This includes everything from sustainable growing practices used by our growing partners to providing the most economical and carbon efficient varieties for our customers. We work hard to create a supply chain that is not only sustainable for future generations but one that can meet the demands of our customers with minimal impact on our environment.

About Potato Sustainability Alliance

The Potato Sustainability Alliance consists of growers, supply chain partners, non-profit organizations and advisors working together to improve the economic, environmental and social aspects of potato production in the United States and Canada. In conjunction with our partners, we support the identification and adoption of sustainable production practices and meet consumer and market expectations by benchmarking the farm level sustainability performance of potato production.

For more information about the Potato Sustainability Alliance and its members, please visit https://potatosustainability.org/.