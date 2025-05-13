Potatoes USA: Nutrition Expert Clears Carb Confusion and Shares Recipes to Fuel Your Body and Brain this Spring

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

BACKGROUND:

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, the perfect time to highlight nutrient-dense foods that fuel active families. Luckily, one of America’s favorite foods is both a key source of energy and a nutrition powerhouse: potatoes! Potatoes are more energy-packed than any other popular vegetable. There are some common misconceptions about their benefits because they contain carbs. But not all carbs are created equal, and they’re our body and brain’s primary source of energy.

COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS:

YOU CAN GET THE ENERGY YOU WANT WITHOUT CARBS. Carbs are the main source of energy for your body and brain. Whether you’re going for a run or attending an important meeting, the energy from high-quality carbs like potatoes may help. ALL CARBS ARE THE SAME. Nope! Some are more nutrient-dense than others, so it’s important to make your food count by choosing high-quality carbs like potatoes – which are actually a vegetable! They contain more potassium than a medium-sized banana, 30% of your daily value of vitamin C, and 3 grams of plant-based protein. CARBS LEAD TO WEIGHT GAIN. Research suggests high-quality carbs, including potatoes, are some of the most filling foods you can eat, which can help support weight loss goals. Some carbs, like potatoes, also have resistant starch, which emerging research indicates may also support weight loss by helping us feel full.

In this segment, sports dietician and nutrition expert Kelly Jones shares surprising food facts and addresses some common misconceptions about high-quality carbs. She also shares two delicious and nutritious recipes – a hashbrown breakfast bowl and a turkey potato wrap – that are sure to be a hit with your family this May and throughout the year!

FEATURED RECIPES:

Hash Brown Breakfast Bowl: Complete nutrition from potatoes, eggs, and fresh veggies is a winning combination to add after a long run or workout! Turkey Potato Wraps: This self-contained dinner wrap is full of vegetables and great flavor!

For more information, please visit: www.potatogoodness.com/carbs

MORE ABOUT KELLY JONES:

Kelly Jones is a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics, media and nutrition communications expert and busy, active mom. She began her career with nearly a decade as an associate professor of nutrition and exercise physiology, while building her sports nutrition business. Kelly consults with national sports organizations, global corporations, and like-minded food companies, while her practice has sports dietitians working with athletes at every level, from elite professionals to active parents. With a plant-forward approach, they offer practical resources, tips, recipes, and self-paced courses to shift eating patterns to optimally fuel the body and mind. Kelly also founded and oversees the services and resources provided by Student Athlete Nutrition, whose mission is to make accurate performance nutrition information and practical applications accessible to more high school and collegiate athletes.

