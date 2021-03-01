Power of Produce 2021 To Debut at SEPC’s Southern Exposure

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) today announces its intention to again join forces with FMI—The Food Industry Association and unveil the 2021 edition of produce industry’s premier research, the Power of Produce, at Southern Exposure on April 7.



“We are excited to once again debut the Power of Produce to the industry during Southern Exposure,” SEPC President and CEO David Sherrod shared. “This year’s study will provide unique insights into produce purchases throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, how the people of the produce industry shone and how we can improve as an industry moving forward.”

With more Americans cooking more meals at home than ever before, the industry can embrace unique engagement opportunities for the produce department as a shopper solution. At the Southern Exposure education session, three produce retail and foodservice industry leaders will add real-life market insights to the study findings with the help of moderator FMI Vice President of Fresh Foods, Rick Stein. Our panelists for the session include Gary Baker, produce director at Merchants Distributors, Inc., Price Mabry, director of produce and floral at HAC, Inc. and Mike Roberts, director of produce operations at Harps Food Stores, Inc.

“Today’s produce shopper has a lot on their mind—from health and well-being to addressing cooking fatigue,” said Stein. “Food retailers and suppliers have an opportunity to support shoppers in their health and well-being goals and offering culinary experiences around produce. At the same time, we see an increase in online produce sales, which opens a whole new way to meet shopper’s produce needs. It’s an exciting time for the produce industry and I’m looking forward to diving into the Power of Produce findings at Southern Exposure.”

With attendee health and safety top of mind, the Power of Produce education session will be in a room double the historic session size with seating socially distanced. Personal protective equipment and sanitation stations will be provided on-site as well as temperature screening at the session entrance.

The Power of Produce is developed by FMI, conducted by 210 Analytics and supported by data from IRI. This research, revealed annually during Southern Exposure, is made possible by the sponsorship of the Southeast Produce Council, Burris Logistics and Yerecic Label.

Industry professionals and press can register for the Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure at https://seproducecouncil.com/events-networking/southern-exposure/. To learn more about the Power of Produce research study, please visit FMI.org/FreshFoods.

About FMI

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry. www.FMI.org

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 3,000 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.