Prairie Berries Announces Acquisition by Grasslands Group of Companies as Founder Sandy Purdy Retires

KEELER, SK – Grasslands Group of Companies is pleased to announce it has acquired Prairie Berries Inc., Canada’s largest grower, processor, and manufacturer of Saskatoon berries. This acquisition represents an exciting step forward in expanding Saskatchewan’s agricultural products to global markets while continuing to build on Prairie Berries’ legacy of quality and sustainability.

Over the past year, Grasslands has served as Prairie Berries’ exclusive Sales Broker, which has allowed for a smooth transition. This change also marks the retirement of Prairie Berries’ founder, Sandy Purdy, whose leadership and dedication have shaped the company’s growth and success since its founding in 1993.

Prairie Berries has been a leader in Saskatoon berry innovation, combining sustainable farming practices with a commitment to producing high-quality products. Built on hard work, family values, and a deep connection to the land, Prairie Berries has earned a trusted reputation in the industry.

“We’re incredibly proud to build upon the strong foundation Prairie Berries has established in Saskatoon berry production over the past 20+ years,” said Sandy Zielinski, CEO of Grasslands Group of Companies. “As Saskatchewan-based companies, this acquisition is meaningful to us—it allows us to honour the work that’s been done, support local agriculture, and expand the global reach of Canada’s exceptional elite berry, while remaining committed to our values of quality and sustainability.”

Grasslands is proud to carry forward Sandy Purdy’s vision, continuing to drive growth while maintaining the strong customer relationships Prairie Berries has built. The company remains committed to upholding Prairie Berries’ trusted reputation and delivering exceptional products.

This acquisition was made possible with the support of our valued partners at FCC, whose commitment to Canadian agriculture and agribusiness has played a key role in supporting Grasslands’ vision for Prairie Berries. Their dedication to fostering innovation and growth aligns with our mission to expand Prairie Berries’ reach in global markets.

About Prairie Berries Inc.

Prairie Berries is a Saskatchewan-based company specializing in the production and manufacturing of high-quality Saskatoon berries. With one of the world’s largest Saskatoon berry orchards, spanning over 160 acres, the company offers this exceptional Canadian fruit to global markets.

Committed to sustainability, Prairie Berries produces a nutrient-rich superfruit while ensuring food safety and quality in their grading, cleaning, freezing, and packaging processes. Their retail products are available in select Saskatchewan stores, while wholesale offerings can be accessed through distributors or direct sales.

About Grasslands

Grasslands, headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, is a dynamic business with a focus on the agrifood industry. Initially specializing in organic and specialty crop brokering, Grasslands has expanded its scope to include the trading of organic and conventional specialty products for both local and global markets. With a commitment to sustainability and a strong foundation of industry relationships, Grasslands continues to innovate and support the agricultural community, aiming to deliver high-quality products while fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.