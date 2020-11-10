Premium Apple Trio Now Available From Rice Fruit Company

Ambrosia, EverCrisp and KIKU® apples are now available –a powerful trio to promote local apples through the holidays and into the New Year.

Rice Fruit Company had a busy week, packing its first Ambrosia, EverCrisp, and KIKU® brand apples of the season all within a few days of each other. In a year of already exceptional flavor for the region, these varieties stand out with distinct flavors and complex taste.

Ambrosia has a brilliant red and yellow color that shines and really pops on the shelf. It is available in the familiar Rice label, and makes a great choice for color break in the apple lineup.

EverCrisp, developed in Ohio, has its own branded eye-catching packaging including an apple cleverly made from an infinity symbol. Popular in the local farm markets and pick-your-own orchards, this is an apple that will bring the feel of local harvest to your produce department.

KIKU® brand apples are a recognized favorite among fans of the super-sweet, juicy fruit. This year, they will be available in three-pound or four-pound poly bags to take advantage of the 2020 trifecta of locally sourced, grab and go, and good value that shoppers seek.

To learn more about premium Eastern apples, please contact [email protected].

KIKU® is a registered trademark of KIKU® Srl-GmbH, Italy, not an apple variety.

Rice Fruit Company is a member of the KIKU® Alliance with CMI Orchards and Applewood Orchards.