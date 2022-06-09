President Biden to Nominate Chief Ag Trade Negotiator Well-known to USApple

Falls Church, Va. — The U.S. Apple Association applauded President Biden’s announcement that he intends to nominate Doug McKalip to be chief agricultural trade negotiator in the White House Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. McKalip is well-known to USApple and its leaders, including speaking at a USApple Leadership Luncheon during the organization’s annual Capitol Hill meetings.

Currently McKalip is a senior advisor to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on matters related to trade, plant and animal health and national security. He previously held roles at USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, as well as in the rural affairs office in the White House Domestic Policy Council.

“Mr. McKalip knows our industry and knows our issues,” said USApple President and CEO Jim Bair. “We have been communicating with him just over the last few weeks about trade issues critical to the health of the U.S. apple industry. This is a home-run pick. We congratulate him and thank the President for nominating him.”

As the position is a presidential appointment, the nomination requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.