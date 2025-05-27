Prince Edward Island Celebrates Second Annual International Day of Potato

Charlottetown, PEI – The potato industry on PEI is celebrating the second annual International Day of Potato, as proclaimed by the UN General Assembly. This year’s theme “Shaping History, Feeding the Future” carries an important message about the role potatoes have played worldwide for thousands of years, and will continue to play in the future.

As we look at the past 200 years, the forefathers of the PEI Potato industry were instrumental in growing our reputation of exporting potatoes by rail to Ontario, other parts of Canada and the US Northeast, as well as vessels carrying potatoes to all corners of the world. Opening doors, taking risks and charting new territory around the world by these trailblazers has shaped our potato industry into what it is today.

Growing potatoes has changed considerably over the years, with advances in information and technology being the biggest catalyst. New varieties and advancing growing practices, designed to withstand climate change and pests, ensures potatoes remain a vital crop to feed our growing population. “Island farmers are on the cutting edge of research, adopting new technologies and sustainability. All to provide nutritious food to people everywhere – we grow 2.6 billion pounds of potatoes, enough to feed over 25 million people annually” says Greg Donald, General Manager of the PEI Potato Board.

Potatoes are a staple crop around the world and “underscore the importance of the crop to combat hunger and poverty and address environmental threats to agrifood systems”, according to the FAO.

“As farmers look to the future, and as the industry continues to shift and new uncertainties present themselves, I am confident that the same leadership and ingenuity that brought us here will lead us into the future.” says Donald Stavert, chair of the PEI Potato Board. This year, we celebrate the icon that in many ways, put PEI on the map. For us, potatoes and PEI are inextricably linked. It is hard to imagine a PEI without potatoes, and for that, we can all be proud.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fao.org/international-potato-day/en

Potatoes you can Trust! Prince Edward Island Potatoes are world renowned for the great taste and quality that comes from growing in the unique red soil of PEI. The potato industry in PEI creates a total economic impact of $1.35 billion dollars and directly or indirectly employs over 8.8% of the Island’s full-time jobs. The Prince Edward Island Potato Board is a producer-controlled association dedicated to supporting the highest performance of an economically and environmentally sustainable potato industry.