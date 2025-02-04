Prince Edward Island Potato Industry Greatly Impacted by US Imposed Tariffs 

The Prince Edward Island Potato Board is closely monitoring the evolving situation regarding the 25% tariff imposed on Canada by U.S. President Donald Trump, which will undoubtedly have an impact on potato exports from Prince Edward Island.

We are actively consulting with our producers, dealers and exporters to understand how these tariffs will impact their business as well as endeavoring to find answers to their questions. The PEI Potato Board remains actively engaged with both our Provincial and Federal Government representatives, as well as our national potato produce organizations, on behalf of our industry.

Over 40% of fresh PEI potatoes are normally shipped to the United States, and the majority of French fries made with PEI potatoes are also destined for the US. About 50% of the Island’s total crop grown ends up in US markets. These unfair and punitive tariffs will have a negative impact on Prince Edward Island potato farms and farm businesses and will raise the cost of food for our American neighbours. Prince Edward Island has been supplying the US with high quality potatoes for generations; unfortunately, these completely unnecessary trade actions brought by President Trump endangers that long-standing relationship.

The potato industry is worth $1.35 billion to the Prince Edward Island economy, encompassing not only our 175 family farms and their workers, but also a wide range of farm businesses, including potato packers, processors, equipment manufacturers and dealers, and agricultural supply companies. A prolonged trade battle will only serve to damage our industry, which provides nutritious food to both Canadians and Americans, while driving up the price of food for Americans.

Prince Edward Island potato growers encourage their fellow Canadians to seek out Canadian (and specifically Prince Edward Island) potatoes, when making food purchase decisions. PEI potato farms supply fresh potatoes to grocery stores and restaurants across Canada packed in our PEI branded bags. Prince Edward Island potatoes are also made into French fries and other frozen products, and also into potato chips here in Atlantic Canada. There are lots of great ways to enjoy delicious potatoes and potato products while supporting Canadian farm families and farm businesses.

Prince Edward Island Potatoes are world renowned for the great taste and quality that comes from growing in the unique red soil of PEI. The potato industry in PEI creates a total economic impact of $1.35 billion dollars and directly or indirectly employs over 8% of the Island workforce. The Prince Edward Island Potato Board is a producer-controlled association dedicated to supporting the highest performance of an economically and environmentally sustainable potato industry.

For more information on this release, please contact:

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND POTATO BOARD

90 Hillstrom Avenue, Charlottetown, PEI CANADA C1E 2C6

Ph: 902-892-6551 Email: potato@peipotato.org

For more information, please contact: Kendra Mills: kendra@peipotato.org