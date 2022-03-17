PRO*ACT Announces Retirement of Lloyd Ligier, Vice President of Business Development

For the past 20 years, the majority of you have had the pleasure of working with Lloyd Ligier, affectionately known as “POPS”. It is with mixed emotions that we share the news that our very own “POPS” will be retiring from PRO*ACT on March 31, 2022.

Lloyd, a 57-year industry veteran, stepped into the world of produce at the age of 8 when he began working at his father’s produce distribution company, known as G&G Produce, in Los Angeles. Lloyd spent 30 years at G&G and did everything from driving delivery trucks to working in the sales department, becoming President in 1980. After G&G sold, Lloyd joined the PRO*ACT team from 1993 to 1997 as the Director of Business Development. Lloyd returned to PRO*ACT in 2002 in the position of Vice President of Business Development. He was responsible for developing distributor initiatives, growth strategies, and programs that impacted the distribution network.

In recent years, Lloyd has focused his efforts on cultivating and maintaining those relationships and has been a mentor to many. We are grateful for Lloyd’s service at PRO*ACT. He will be greatly missed.

Thank you, Lloyd, “POPS”, for your 20 years of service at PRO*ACT. Your encouraging personality, dedication, and selfless hard work are an example for everyone to follow. On behalf of everyone at PRO*ACT, we wish you the best of luck! www.proactusa.com