PRO*ACT Launches New Website Revamp with Focus on Streamlined Supply Chain Solutions

Montery, CA – PRO*ACT, a leading provider of fresh produce solutions in the global supply chain industry, is excited to announce the launch of their revamped website. The new website is designed to effectively convey the company’s message and services, with a specific focus on connecting different parts of the supply chain to provide optimal value and convenience to clients.

The primary objective of the website revamp is to highlight PRO*ACT’s expertise, commitment, innovation, reliability, and professionalism in the fresh produce industry. The website aims to appeal to potential clients, as well as suppliers and distributors globally, seeking a streamlined supply chain and access to the freshest produce from third-party inspected distribution centers across North America.

PRO*ACT’s mission is to deliver industry-leading fresh produce solutions with unparalleled service and expertise to meet the unique needs of customers and strategic partners. Their philosophy revolves around creating optimal economic value for foodservice operators, grower/shippers, and distributors by synchronizing their collective needs in a streamlined supply chain system.

“We are excited to launch our new website, which reflects our dedication to providing exceptional service and value to our clients and partners in the fresh produce industry,” said Chip Walker CEO. “Our revamped website will help showcase our commitment to efficiency, simplicity, and value, while delivering consistency, food safety, higher quality, and exceptional service to our customers.”

For more information about PRO*ACT and their services, visit the new website at www.proactusa.com.