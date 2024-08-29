PRO*ACT Partners with Pepper to Enhance Offerings for Distributors 

Monterey, CA — PRO*ACT connects suppliers, distributors, and food service operators, guaranteeing the freshest produce reaches customers nationwide. PRO*ACT announced a strategic partnership with Pepper, an innovative platform that enhances distribution and marketing efficiency within the foodservice industry. This partnership aims to empower PRO*ACT members with exceptional digital tools and marketing opportunities, designed specifically to bolster their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.

Through this collaboration, PRO*ACT distributors will benefit from:

– This partnership will allow PRO*ACT distributors access to Pepper’s robust suite of services, allowing them to leverage cutting-edge technology at an accessible cost.

– Custom Products and Features: Together, PRO*ACT and Pepper are developing tailored customer-facing dashboards and reporting tools specifically designed for national chains. This unique offering will enable PRO*ACT distributors to effectively manage and grow their local and regional chain business with enhanced insights and analytics.

– Strategic Marketing Opportunities: PRO*ACT’s extensive network of grower relationships will create unique access to marketing revenue. Distributors will have the chance to participate in nationwide product campaign advertisements and special promotions, amplifying their visibility and reach across the market.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Pepper,” said Chip Walker, CEO at PRO*ACT. “This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for our distributors to access tools and resources that will not only streamline their operations but also provide them with the analytical insights and marketing support needed to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”

Pepper’s innovative technology is designed to enhance the way businesses operate, from supply chain management to customer engagement. By integrating Pepper’s solutions with PRO*ACT’s extensive resources, this partnership reinforces PRO*ACT’s commitment to delivering value and expertise to its members.

“Joining forces with PRO*ACT reaffirms our mission to enhance the foodservice distribution landscape,” said Wes Finch, VP of Produce at Pepper. “We are excited to bring our technology and marketing capabilities to PRO*ACT’s distributors, helping them not only meet the demands of the market but also exceed their customers’ expectations.”

PRO*ACT and Pepper are committed to empowering foodservice distributors to harness the full potential of technology and marketing, ensuring they stay ahead in an increasingly competitive environment.

About PRO*ACT

Connecting Farms Empowering Kitchens

PRO*ACT bridges the gap between farm and table. We connect suppliers, distributors and food service operators, guaranteeing the freshest produce reaches customers nationwide. For more information, visit (http://proactusa.com).

About Pepper

Pepper is an innovative platform that empowers foodservice distributors with advanced tools for management, analytics, and marketing. By leveraging technology, Pepper helps businesses streamline operations and improve their competitive advantage. For more information, visit (http://usepepper.com).