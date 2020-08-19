PRO*ACT Welcomes Chip Walker as Chief Executive Officer

Monterey, CA – PRO*ACT’s Board of Directors is enthusiastic to announce H.O. “Chip” Walker III as their new President and CEO effective September 1, 2020. “After an exhaustive six-month search that included input from partners across our supply chain, we’re excited to hire someone uniquely situated to exceed the experience, qualities, and vision that we have been seeking” declared Hardie’s CEO Greg Rowe, a member of the PRO*ACT Office of the Chairman.

“I’ve long admired the companies, people, and passion that have given PRO*ACT their great reputation and have been impressed with the deliberate steps they take to bring value to their customers, members, suppliers, and communities” shared Chip.

Bringing 25 years of experience in foodservice distribution on all sides of the supply chain, Chip most recently served as CEO of Frosty Acres for six years, where the foodservice cooperative for broad-line distributors saw accelerated growth during his tenure; including expanding membership and solidifying supplier relationships resulting in double-digit sales growth.

“This process started with us determined to find someone who had the right tools, experience and drive to lead PRO*ACT during a challenging time for our industry, and the people we serve” explained Freedom Fresh President and PRO*ACT Office of the Chairman member Jorge Vazquez, “Chip exemplifies those qualities – he is someone who sees these challenges as opportunities.”

Growing up in rural Mississippi, Chip remembers learning the importance of hard work alongside his grandfather on the family farm. After years of expanding protein sales for Sanderson Farms, and Hillshire Brands, Chip made his way to Alpharetta, Georgia to develop growth strategies with Frosty Acres, while serving on the International Foodservice Distributors Association board of directors.

Chip and his wife will be moving from their home in Georgia to the Monterey Peninsula, where he starts his tenure “with sleeves rolled up – ready to join a team in an industry I love.”

About PRO*ACT

PRO*ACT is North America’s leading distributor of fresh food to the foodservice and retail industries, sourcing from premier national, regional, and local suppliers.



PRO*ACT distributors work in their regions to bring fresh produce to over 200k restaurants, airports, hospitals, schools, grocery stores, and other customers of all shapes and sizes. PRO*ACT has grown to over 100 distribution centers serving 98.4% of the United States and Canada population.

