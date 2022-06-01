PRO*ACT Welcomes William Foster as Vice President of Technology

Monterey, CA – North America’s leading distributor of fresh produce PRO*ACT is excited to announce William Foster as their new Vice President of Technology.

“William will be a great addition to the PRO*ACT Team. William’s experience, skillset, and proven leadership qualities will assure our partners that PRO*ACT continues to lead the industry in providing cutting edge technology solutions” shared COO Brian Kane.

A graduate of Appalachian State University, William is a transformation leader with over a decade and a half of experience in creating sustainable growth platforms powered by digital technology.

Most recently, William was IT Director at ASP Global. ASP is a private equity-held medical supplies source to specification company and has operations across the globe. During his tenure at the company, William moved the company headquarters, migrated the IT infrastructure to the Azure cloud, updated the ERP, and automated many common functions for a variety of users, including a WMS implementation.

Prior to ASP, William was the IT-ERP Manager and Director of Supply Chain & Logistics at TireHub, a joint venture between Goodyear and Bridgestone, where he transformed it from a start-up to a highly productive, scaled business.

William and his family reside in Georgia. When William is not working on IT initiatives, he can typically be found trying to keep up with his kids. He enjoys activities such as golfing, traveling, painting, and photography.

About PRO*ACT

PRO*ACT is North America’s leading distributor of fresh food to the food service and retail industries, sourcing from premier national, regional, and local suppliers.

PRO*ACT distributors work in their regions to bring fresh produce to over 200k restaurants, airports, hospitals, schools, grocery stores, and other customers of all shapes and sizes. PRO*ACT has grown to over 100 distribution centers serving 98.4% of the United States and Canada population.

For more information, please visit www.proactusa.com.