PRO*ACT’s Sister Company PRO*FRESH Sourcing has Appointed Robert Rossi as Managing Director

Monterey, California – The appointment of Robert Rossi as Managing Director of PROFRESH Sourcing was announced by Strategic Sourcing International (SSI) parent company to PROACT and PROFRESH. Robert will be leading the efforts to expand PROFRESH into warehouse consolidation, product merchandising, and product sourcing solutions.

Robert is an accomplished executive with over 35 years of experience in the agriculture industry. Robert began his career at 19, gaining extensive knowledge of the supply chain, from harvesting to distribution. He has worked in start-up and leadership roles for several companies, private ownership, buying organizations, and processing operations. In the latter years, Robert’s knowledge has expanded into environmental control systems, processing, and packaging equipment, where he co-owned and led operations at Field Fresh Farms for 14 years.

“We are excited to have Rob on board at PROFRESH Sourcing as we continue to expand our offerings and grow our SSI companies.” said Brian Kane, COO of PROACT.

Rossi resides in Monterey with his wife, Tracie and their three kids. When he is not in the office, he enjoys being outdoors with his family whether it’s surfing, wakeboarding, snowboarding, or hiking.

About Strategic Sourcing International, LLC

Strategic Sourcing International (SSI) is an investment, growth, and management company overseeing the multipronged produce supply chain companies within its portfolio which include PROACT, PROFRESH Sourcing, and PROFRESH Logistics. They are North America’s leader in produce sourcing, processing, logistics, food safety, and marketing.

About PROACT

PROACT is a national network of local distributors with the mission to maximize the sustainable competitive advantage of the PROACT value chain. We service growers, shippers, distributors, and customers in the foodservice industry. We offer access to a marquee list of suppliers, procurement specialists, customized contract pricing, open market special buys, in-house logistics resources, weekly market reports, and a robust food safety program, among other services.