Produce Alliance Foundation Keeping Supply Chain Open by Delivering Nutritious Produce Boxes to Frontline Healthcare Workers

The Produce Alliance Foundation has continued its national effort to keep the important produce supply chain open and running by providing nutritious relief by teaming up with regional produce distributors around the country to distribute fresh produce boxes to five communities across the country. Last week, frontline medical responders in Los Angeles (Cedars-Sinai), Palm Beach Gardens (Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center), Denver (National Jewish Health), Chicago (Advocate Condell Medical Center) and Washington, D.C. (Medstar Georgetown University Hospital) received special produce boxes when they left their shifts battling the crushing wave of COVID 19 cases flooding their hospitals.

On Wednesday, April 15th 200 boxes were delivered to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California distributed by Nature’s Produce LA. To follow, on Thursday April 16th the Produce Alliance Foundation supplied four more drops (800 boxes) delivered by Premier Produce (Florida), Get Fresh Produce (Illinois), Keany Produce & Gourmet (Maryland), and What Chefs Want – Denver (Colorado), with a total of over 1000 delivered boxes since the program has started.

“We are thrilled that the produce box project has taken off, and that more hospitals and individuals want to get involved. We look forward to this program growing even further, and to be able to provide fresh produce to as many frontline workers as possible,” said Produce Alliance Foundation President, Melissa Melshenker Ackerman.”

This week, the Produce Alliance Foundation anticipates at least 5 more fresh produce box drops in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale (Florida), Montgomery County and Laurel (Maryland), and Washington, D.C., a total of 1,000+ boxes to be distributed. An added benefit of this effort is continued activity throughout the fresh produce supply chain, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and allowing people to stay employed and do good during times of crisis.

In addition to the fresh produce boxes, the Produce Alliance Foundation has also joined forces with the popular smoothie concept Tropical Smoothie to bring fresh blended beverages to a few of the drop locations.

The Produce Alliance Foundation is looking to broaden its reach to give a boost to hospitals and frontline responders serving the critical needs of their communities in neighborhoods across the country. Individuals and corporations who are interested in donating boxes, a truckload or supply entire institution can contact tracy@KeyandAssociatesDC.com visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ps245-support-hospital-amp-healthcare-staff