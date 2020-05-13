Produce Alliance Foundation Keeping Supply Chain Open by Delivering Nutritious Produce Boxes to Frontline Workers and Vulnerable Communities

The Produce Alliance Foundation (“PA Foundation”) continues its national effort to keep the important produce supply chain open and running by providing nutritious relief to frontline workers. By teaming up with regional produce distributors around the country, Produce Alliance is getting fresh produce boxes into the hands of frontline workers and vulnerable communities across the country.

Last week, healthcare and community responders in Bay Shore, NY, Washington, D.C., Rockville, MD, Silver Spring, MD, Mesquite, TX, Royal Oak, MI, Orlando, FL, Baltimore, MD and St. Louis, MO received special produce boxes. These deliveries would not have been possible without the help of a group of Produce Alliance distributors, Gargiulo Produce, Keany Produce & Gourmet, Premier Produce Central Florida, Brothers Produce Dallas, Liberty Fruit Company, and LaGrasso Brothers Produce.

This week (May 11, 2020) the Produce Alliance Foundation will accomplish their largest drops yet totaling 71,000 lbs. of produce equaling 3,550 fresh produce boxes to frontline workers. This is made possible by a gracious donation from Iris and Michael Smith and Kaily Smith Westbrook and Adam Westbrook who helped the Produce Box Project to achieve yet another amazingly successful delivery. By May 18, 2020, the Produce Alliance Foundation will have distributed 10,591 boxes of fresh produce to 34 locations in 15 states, totaling 205,915 lbs. of nutritious product. The PA Foundation has already delivered 1,250 produce boxes to The Mount Sinai Hospital and 550 produce boxes to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York, distributed by Gargiulo Produce, with another delivery set for Friday at Mount Sinai Morningside. Additionally, 200 boxes have been delivered to The Hospital of Central Connecticut – New Britain General Campus by Katsiroubas Brothers Produce by the gracious donation of C.E. Floyd Company.

Coming up next week next the PA Foundation has several additional locations for fresh produce box drops in New York, NY, Silver Springs, MD, Baltimore, MD, and a few others on the East Coast (to be confirmed). This program was created to show extreme gratitude to frontline workers during this time and also to generate persistent activity throughout the fresh produce supply chain and producing opportunity for people to stay employed and do good during times of crisis.

The Produce Alliance Foundation is looking to broaden its reach to give a boost to hospitals and frontline responders serving the critical needs of their communities in neighborhoods across the country. Individuals and corporations who are interested in donating individual produce boxes, entire truckload of boxes or arrange for the supply of an entire institution can contact tracy@KeyandAssociatesDC.com visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ps245-support-hospital-amp-healthcare-staff